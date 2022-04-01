Jazz Fest brings music legends Hancock, Benson, Palmieri to Atlanta

Herbie Hancock

Performing on Saturday, May 28, Herbie Hancock is now in his sixth decade of making music. During that time Hancock has remained a vital force in jazz. As a member of Miles Davis’ second quintet, and then with his own group Headhunters, Hancock drove the music through multiple transformations, incorporating electronics, rock, funk, and influences from as far afield as the Ituri forest, while nurturing the music’s deep acoustic history.

Eddie Palmieri

Performing on Sunday, May 29, Eddie Palmieri is a bandleader, composer and performer of salsa-infused jazz, combining the rhythms of his Puerto Rican heritage with the legacy of Thelonious Monk and McCoy Tyner. At 85, Palmieri’s intensity is undiminished.

George Benson

Performing on Monday, May 30, is George Benson, a 10-time-Grammy winner. Benson has achieved pop-star status (with his album “Breezin’”) while maintaining complete command of the jazz idiom.

Each day will begin with an Atlanta artist, with Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack opening the festivities on Saturday, Joe Alterman on Sunday and Julie Dexter on Monday.

Last year’s festival was delayed from May until September, due to a widespread variant of the COVID-19 virus, and the festival in 2020 was held as a virtual event, featuring Atlanta musicians performing online.

This year’s festival is a return to form, although the music will be concentrated on a single outdoor stage, unlike September’s festival which included two stages.

Camille Russell Love, executive director of the mayor’s office of cultural affairs, said the city hopes to expand the festival to other venues around the metro area in the future, with events in such locales as the Ferst Center for the Arts on the Georgia Tech campus and the Rialto Center for the Arts downtown.

For more information go to atljazzfest.com.