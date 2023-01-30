High Museum announces Driskell Prize winner: Ebony G. Patterson

She said she felt privileged to join the other Driskell artists and scholars, “some of whom informed the way I thought about things as a younger artist,” including 2009 winner, scholar Krista A. Thompson.

“To be in the ranks of these people that I have such admiration for, I am deeply honored and very humbled,” she said.

Patterson, 41, studied painting in Kingston, Jamaica, and printmaking and drawing at Washington University in St. Louis. She divides her time between Kingston and Chicago.

“Patterson’s striking work commemorates the lives and struggles of marginalized people throughout the world,” said the High’s director Rand Suffolk, in a statement. “In doing so, she asks viewers to consider tough questions regarding social and racial inequality globally,”

Named for the influential African American artist, scholar and Eatonton native David C. Driskell, the prize goes to “honor and celebrate contributions to the field of African American art and art history,” according to the High Museum.

The prize was established by the High in 2005. The museum’s relationship with Driskell began in 2000, when it staged two Driskell exhibitions: “To Conserve a Legacy: American Art from Historically Black Colleges and Universities” and “Narratives of African American Art and Identity: The David C. Driskell Collection.”

In 2021 the High organized the survey exhibition, “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History.”

Past winners of the Driskell Prize have included Adrienne L. Childs (2022), adjunct curator of the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., and Amy Sherald (2018), whose work has included a commission to paint former first lady Michelle Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

The prize is awarded, in alternating years, to scholars and to artists.