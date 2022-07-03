Heck House, Scottdale arts center, closed due to code noncompliance

The organization, which has nonprofit status, began holding events there in November 2019, but the tempo picked up during the spring and summer of 2021, when the facility offered multiple events each week.

Heck House has hosted numerous concerts, gallery shows, a wedding, a religious retreat, standup comedy, a puppet show for children and a burlesque revue.

Explore Heck House has offered heck of a lot of funky music and art

Located in Scottdale, between an auto salvage shop and a tattoo parlor, the facility is on busy Ponce De Leon, at the edge of a residential area and surrounded by commercial development.

An email from Rachel L. Bragg, a zoning administrator with DeKalb County, seemed to indicate that the area was zoned correctly for special events, gallery openings, theater and musical performances, but only after it had met inspections and secured the proper licensing.

Those inspections have yet to take place.

The venue cannot host “any events until the application process is complete and approved by DeKalb County,” wrote Timothy C. Hardy of DeKalb County Code Compliance, according to emails provided by Novelle.

Heck House must also meet off-street parking requirements, which may prove difficult.

The application process will not be quick. “I do think it may take a few months or more,” wrote Novelle “and why I am not rescheduling any events.”

She added, “We have talked to P&S (Planning and Sustainability) services, but they haven’t started processing the application yet. (We emailed yesterday asking for an update and was told there is a backlog.)”

Among the July events that have been postponed are a storytelling open mic, several rock concerts and a “Doodles ‘n Tunes” event that invites guest to make art while musicians perform.