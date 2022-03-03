‘Gasoline Alley’ premieres at historic Tift Theatre in Tift County

“Since we started this project, the people of Tifton have embraced what we’re doing. We did this tonight for them; it’s not about making money or anything else. We just want the people here to have this big night and let them know we plan on it being the first of many. Only next time, it will be even bigger.”

It was hard to get much bigger than Friday’s premiere for the people who came out for the event, many of them spellbound by the rotating lights that shone on the front of the Tift Theatre, the theater marquee that announced in large letters the premiere, the stretch limo that sat idling just north of the theater entrance, and — oh yeah — the stars, movers and shakers who posed for photos outside the theater propped against a Chevelle SS that was itself one of the “stars” of the movie.

“We really enjoy the red-carpet reception that’s been planned for this production,” Tifton City Councilman M.J. Hall said as he and his wife, Patricia, with their 7-week-old son in tow, turned out for the premiere. “The city of Tifton is excited to have this event here, and we’re certainly grateful for the producers, the actors and the crew that came here to make this movie.

“We’re looking forward to more opportunities like this for our city.”

Caption Nearly 600 people packed the historic Tift Theatre for the premiere of 'Gasoline Alley,' as majority of the movie was filmed in Tifton. (Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher) Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher Caption Nearly 600 people packed the historic Tift Theatre for the premiere of 'Gasoline Alley,' as majority of the movie was filmed in Tifton. (Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher) Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher

Victor Hulett of Fitzgerald, who has had roles in five of the movies Kane and his crew have shot in south Georgia, said he was excited to see all the actors and crew members who came to Tifton for the premiere.

“I can’t wait for the guys I know who came over just for this to see the movie,” Hulett said. “I’m eaten up with chills just thinking about all the people involved in the movie being back here for the premiere.”

Randy Chambers, who is an employee of Tift General Hospital, said he came out to support downtown Tifton and to get in on the excitement surrounding the movie opening.

“This is an exciting night for all of us who live here,” Chambers said.

Caption Producer Alexander Kane poses with actors Bruce Willis and Vernon Davis outside of the Tift Theatre. (Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher) Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher Caption Producer Alexander Kane poses with actors Bruce Willis and Vernon Davis outside of the Tift Theatre. (Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher) Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Fletcher

Davis, who spent more than a decade in the NFL, said the premiere is part of an ongoing second-act dream for him.

“It doesn’t matter what role they might have played, this is just a cool night for everyone involved,” Davis said. “When something like this comes together, and you were a part of bringing that art to the public, it’s a really cool, amazing feeling.

“I’ve been involved in other films, but each new production is part of the learning process. I’m just so happy to be a part of bringing an event like this to the people of Tifton.”

“What a night like this does is, it gets people inspired,” he said. “And their reaction to what we’re doing just inspires us to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Caption Albany Herald logo Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald Caption Albany Herald logo Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.