Five questions with Rodney Justo of the Atlanta Rhythm Section

Rodney Justo: Cigarettes was very tough, I was spectacularly unsuccessful at quitting smoking, I smoked for 30 years, I had a heart attack, and smoking quit me. I knew I was never going to smoke again. Boom, it was done.

AJC: When you sing “Doraville” you sing the line “Friends of mine, say I oughta move to New York/New York’s fine, but it ain’t Doraville.” But you moved to New York in 1972, right after you quit ARS the first time. How can that be right?

Caption The Atlanta Rhythm Section will play the Buckhead Theatre Dec. 5, which will likely cause many audience members to relive their college days from the late 1970s. In this photo are (from the left) Dean Daughtry, JR Cobb, Roy Yeager (in rear) Barry Bailey, Paul Goddard and Rodney Justo. Photo: courtesy Atlanta Rhythm Section

RJ: I suspected they were trying to zing me a little bit (with those lyrics). ‘I got your New York right here.’ I was only there for a while. I’m from Tampa, I grew up here, and I moved back here in 1975.

AJC: In 1982 ARS drummer Roy Yeager tripped over a tree and broke his leg so Dan Biget took over the drum throne; in 1995 drummer Sean Burke suffered a leg injury, so R.J. Vealey stepped in; in 1999 Vealey had a heart attack after a show in Orlando. Your friend Rodger Stephan is playing drums with the band these days. Is he worried?

RJ: Is he worried? (Laughs). Not at all, he’s great. He’s OK. He’s from Tampa, he’s a friend of mine. In the Candymen (Justo’s band before ARS) we were a very tight band, everything was perfection, with strict arrangements. The only people who ever sat in with us were Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell, Noel Redding, John Entwistle and Al Kooper. It occurred to me one day that everyone who sat in with the band was dead, except for Al, so I sent Al a message, and said ‘everyone who has ever played with us is dead, so better be careful when you cross the street.’

AJC: Let’s say the Atlanta Rhythm Section, the Wrecking Crew, the Muscle Shoals rhythm section and the Stax house band are in a softball tournament. Who wins?

RJ: Probably the Wrecking Crew, ‘cause there’s more of them. I’ll tell you, ARS did have a softball team, but one time we went out and decided we were all going to play football. I looked over at Barry (guitarist Barry Bailey) and I thought, why is this guy playing football? If this guy jams his fingers, it’s all over with.

AJC: What do you say to folks who complain that some original members aren’t in the band?

RJ: There’s always going to be haters. They say ‘hey there, tribute band!’ I say if you want to get the real guys to show up, you’ll need a shovel. (Three original members are deceased; drummer Robert Nix died in 2012 at age 67; bassist Paul Goddard died in 2014 at age 68; guitarist JR Cobb died in 2019, at age 75.)

MUSIC PREVIEW

Atlanta Rhythm Section

7 p.m., Dec. 5. $28-$37.50. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-843-2825, buckheadtheatreatl.com.