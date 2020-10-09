Drive-in ‘Christmas Carol’ to be staged at GSU stadium

Tickets for the new version of “A Christmas Carol” will start at $50 per car, with a maximum of six passengers per car. Tickets will be sold for different sections in the parking area, denoted Gold, Red, and Green, and cars will be assigned to spaces in those sections on a first come, first served basis. Vehicles taller than six feet will be asked to park at the sides of the lot to avoid blocking the view for other patrons.

Each car will be assigned two dedicated spaces, one for the vehicle and one for “tailgating.” Audiences will be invited to “enjoy the outdoor space beside their car” if they desire, though masks will be required of anyone who is outside their vehicle.

All tickets will be sold online or through the Alliance app, and admissions will be through touch-free scanning. The audio for the performance will be broadcast through an FM transmitter, making it a radio play in truth. Ticket sales began this week for Alliance members and will open to the public on Oct. 21.

The reinvented Dickens classic is the Alliance’s creative way of dealing with a pandemic that has crushed theater in Atlanta and elsewhere. “A Very Terry Christmas” was originally planned for an in-person run on the fabulous new Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance’s home in the Woodruff Arts Center, but instead is being filmed for streaming on the online platform Alliance Theatre Anywhere.

The Alliance’s first-ever animated production for youth and family audiences, “Sit-In,” was originally scheduled to stream on Alliance Theatre Anywhere beginning this month, but will now be streamed in early 2021.

Switching places with “Sit-In” is “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience,” which was filmed in March, 2020, before COVID-19 forced the production to close early. It will be streamed on Alliance Theatre Anywhere Oct. 21 through Nov. 3.

Information about tickets and prices is at the Alliance website.