Dragon Con Nightlife Guide

8-Bit Bash

10 p.m. Sept. 2, Westin Peachtree Ballroom, 210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, www.dragoncon.org.

Enjoy hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s with this Thursday night retro dance party at the Westin. This event is provided by the Video Gaming Track, so bonus points if you show up as a Mario Kart character. Get ready for music, dancing and video games galore.

Pinups by the Pool

8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Sheraton Pool and Courtyard, 165 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta, www.dragoncon.org.

Don your best poolside pinup attire and get ready to shine at this favorite Dragon Con party at the Sheraton on Friday evening. Now in its 10th year, the pool party is one part costume party, one part pool party, and a mixer filled with contests, boozy drinks and an appearance from Talloolah Love, Atlanta’s Queen of Burlesque herself. If you want to compete, applications for the competition are held 30 minutes before the party poolside, and know that the judges love a nerdy twist on a pin-up creation.

K-Pop Dance Party

10 p.m. Sept. 3, Marriott Imperial Ballroom, 265 Peachtree Center Ave. NE, Atlanta, www.dragoncon.org.

Come bop along at the Marriott Imperial Ballroom on Friday night for the K-Pop dance party. The dance features Korean pop music, jaw-dropping visuals, and catchy dance performances showcasing some of the best vibes K-Pop has to offer. DJ Rachel P will be spinning the tracks.

Georgia Philharmonic Orchestra Presents

7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Hyatt Regency Centennial Ballroom, 265 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, www.dragoncon.org.

Start your Saturday night off with all the movie scores you know and love. Join the Georgia Philharmonic Orchestra for a special musical experience featuring live symphonic versions of your favorite scores from iconic film and television. Now in its sixth year, Georgia Philharmonic Presents is the perfect 90 minute concert performance for attendees of all ages.

Dragon Con Burlesque: A Glamour Geek Revue

12 a.m. Sept. 5, Sheraton Grand Ballroom A-F, 165 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta, www.facebook.com/DragonConBurlesque.

The two-hour show, brought to you once more by Talloolah Love, is one of Dragon Con’s most favorite and famous events; the OG nerd chic costume party review that makes Dragon Con what it is. It’s a midnight fashion show where anything goes. This year’s event welcomes special guest Vita Devoid, a performer from California, alongside Danger Angel, Sunny Midnight, Sunshine Divine and more.