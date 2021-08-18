Carter Library closes due to high COVID numbers in Fulton County

Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, the federal administration in charge of archives has closed the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.
“It is with great disappointment that I am ordering the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum closed until public health conditions improve,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero, who directs the National Archives and Records Administration.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a county with a seven-day total of new cases that is greater than 99 per 100,000 in population, and with more than 9.9 percent positive results in COVID-19 testing, is classified as a “high transmission” county.
Records at the Georgia Department of Public Health show that the positivity rate in Fulton County is 12.7 percent and there were 2,823 new cases in the most recent seven-day count, or 269 per 100,000 population.
The library and museum receive about 70,000 visitors a year. They were closed due to the pandemic from March 2020 until July 2021.
According to a statement from spokesman Tony Clark, “When we reopened with limited capacity and timed-entry ticket, attendance was strong, selling out many of those days.”
Carter Library director Meredith Evans said in a statement “Like the Archivist of the United States, we are disappointed that conditions have gotten such that we need to close again.”