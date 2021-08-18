Carter Library closes due to high COVID numbers in Fulton County

“It is with great disappointment that I am ordering the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum closed until public health conditions improve,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero, who directs the National Archives and Records Administration.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a county with a seven-day total of new cases that is greater than 99 per 100,000 in population, and with more than 9.9 percent positive results in COVID-19 testing, is classified as a “high transmission” county.