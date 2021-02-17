Calder and Picasso: 100 works from two giants coming to High Museum

The High’s curator of European art, Claudia Einecke, said that seen side by side, the affinities between these works become apparent. She added, in a statement, “In fact, we might think of the exhibition as a kind of non-verbal version of the artistic conversation that Calder and Picasso, by all accounts, did not have in person.”

Putting their works together was the idea of two grandsons of the two artists, Bernard Ruiz-Picasso and Alexander S. C. Rower.

Pablo Picasso's "Woman in an Armchair" from 1947 seems to share common elements with Alexander Calder's painted shapes. It will be part of the Calder-Picasso exhibit at the High Museum of Art. Photos: Courtesy High Museum Credit: High Museum Credit: High Museum

“Calder and Picasso are among the most consequential artists of the 20th century,” said the High’s director Rand Suffolk, in a statement. “Their work remains undeniably compelling, and although we’ve presented it separately on many occasions, this exhibition offers the chance to see it from a particularly unique perspective.”

Reportedly the two met only four times, including once in 1937 at the Exposition Internationale in Paris, when Calder’s “Mercury Fountain” was installed in front of Picasso’s “Guernica.”

“Calder-Picasso” will be presented in the Cousins Special Exhibition Galleries on the second level of the High’s Wieland Pavilion, June 26 through Sept. 19.

The 1947 painting "Seven Black, Red and Blue" by Alexander Calder will be part of a new exhibit pairing the works of Calder and Pablo Picasso at the High Museum. Photo: Courtesy High Museum of Art Credit: studio Credit: studio

Calder’s work has particular resonance for Atlanta audiences. His colorful 23-foot-tall sculpture, “Three Up, Three Down,” sat on the museum’s lawn above Peachtree Street for 25 years, on loan from the Calder Foundation. It remained there from the opening of the museum’s new Richard Meier building in 1988 until the sculpture was removed in early 2014.

EVENT PREVIEW

“Calder-Picasso” will open at the High Museum of Art June 26 and remain through Sept. 19. See the museum’s website for times and days. To maintain safety the museum is requiring timed ticketing and face coverings. $14.50 general admission. 1280 Peachtree St. 404-733-4400; high.org