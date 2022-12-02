Bookshelf: New year promises big things for local authors

Colleen Oakley’s newest, “The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise” (Berkley, March 28), is a humorous, multigenerational tale of adventure and suspense. Tanner Quimby is an aimless college dropout who’s lost her way. When the opportunity to work as a live-in caretaker for elderly Louise Witt presents itself, Tanner jumps at the chance. But she soon realizes there’s more to Louise than meets the eye. The senior citizen is hiding something in the garden shed, and she bears a striking resemblance to a jewelry thief whose exploits are reported on the evening news. Before long, the two find themselves on the run together, heading to California and, hopefully, redemption.

For something considerably darker, Thomas Mullen takes a departure from his Darktown series with “Blind Spots” (Minotaur Books, April 4). This speculative crime novel imagines life after a devastating global virus has rendered everyone in the world blind. A solution arrives in the form of new technology that downloads visual data directly to the brain. When a series of murders occur, homicide detective Mark Owens discovers that the program has been hacked by someone who is altering what people can see, making it easy for the killer to escape detection.

Anisa Gray, senior editor at CNN, follows her 2019 literary debut “The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls,” with “Life and Other Love Songs” (Penguin Random House, April 11), a haunting novel about Ozro Armstead, a husband and father who disappears on his 37th birthday. The narrative moves back and forth in time, spanning from the Great Migration to Detroit in the ‘70s and New York in the ‘90s, as Ozro’s wife and daughter seek answers to where he went and who he was.

Meanwhile, Joshilyn Jackson has gone full-on thriller mode in “With My Little Eye” (HarperCollins, April 25). This harrowing cat-and-mouse tale finds actress Meribel Mills and her daughter fleeing Los Angeles for Atlanta to evade a stalker she calls Marker Man because of the fruit-scented markers he uses to write her increasingly disturbing letters. Soon every man she knows, from her ex-husband to her ex-lover to her new neighbor, fall under suspicion, and they’re all on a collision course that could prove disastrous.

If you see something here that piques your interest, do yourself and a local author a favor and place a pre-order. Pre-orders help authors build advance buzz among retailers and ensure you receive a copy of the book as soon as it’s released.

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Contact her at svanatten@ajc.com.