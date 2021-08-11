Bookshelf: Charles McNair’s ‘Epicureans’ takes unusual route to publishing

“It’s like a collectible art book,” says McNair.

The book also took an unorthodox path to publication. McNair’s previous novels, “Land of Goshen” (1994, St. Martin’s Press) and “Pickett’s Charge” (2013, Livingston Press), went the traditional route with commercial publishers. But “The Epicureans” was first published in serial form for 41 weeks on The Bitter Southerner website beginning in 2017.

Then Killingsworth, who worked with McNair at Paste magazine and had recently started Tune & Fairweather in Dublin, expressed interest in publishing the book. A successful Kickstarter campaign was initiated in 2020 that raised $36,000 to help pay for publishing costs.

“I have always had a fascination with monsters, evil and the darker side of human nature,” Killingsworth said when asked what attracted him to McNair’s book. “The cannibalistic dread that hangs over that first chapter felt like a modern retelling of Hansel and Gretel, the type of story an old crone might tell children drifting off to sleep in centuries past.

“Charles’ writing is so beautiful, even when he’s describing something morally repugnant or terrifying, the words are sweet as a trickle of honey licked right off the jar,” he said.

I have to concur. You won’t be able to erase from your memory McNair’s disturbing descriptions of the titular epicureans sipping rare champagne from ancient Venetian flutes and feasting on live birds so tiny their entire bodies are eaten in one bite.

But it is McNair’s villain, Mr. Wood, who will haunt readers’ dreams long after they’ve finished “The Epicureans.”

“I wanted to try and create the worst villain that’s ever been in fiction,” said McNair. “I wanted this guy to be Hannibal Lecter on steroids. He is an unvarnished sociopath; psychopath, too. He is dangerously smart and dangerously bad.”

Possibly the only thing in the world not available on Amazon, “The Epicureans” can be purchased at Eagle Eye Book Store in Decatur, through the Tune & Fairweather website at www.tuneandfairweather.com or ordered from your local bookstore.

Meanwhile, McNair is already 170 pages into his next novel, tentatively called “The Trail,” which is loosely based on the Trail of Tears.

McNair’s not sure if he’ll take the same path to publication as “The Epicureans,” but he asserts unequivocally: “I see no stigma at all anymore in self-publishing.”

