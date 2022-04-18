Benny Green giving new life to legacy of jazz piano in Atlanta show

Green’s appearance is part of the Neranenah music series (formerly the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival) intended to emphasize the contributions of Jews to modern American music.

In addition to Benny Green, Neranenah hosts the ATL Collective April 23. The Collective will present an evening devoted to the music of Chess Records, a label founded by Polish-Jewish immigrants that pressed some of the finest jazz, blues and R&B sounds from such musicians as Muddy Waters, Etta James, Chuck Berry, Ramsey Lewis and Ahmad Jamal.

Combined Shape Caption American jazz impresario Norman Granz smiles all over his face as he listens to the bidding during the sale of his forty seven impressionist works, 25 of them by Pablo Picasso at Sotheby's Auction House in London, United Kingdom on April 23, 1968. The sale netted him 813,000 Pounds (1,951,200 US dollars). (AP Photo/Peter Kemp) Credit: AP

Norman Granz was the son of Jewish immigrants from Trans-Dniester, who began producing concerts in his native Los Angeles, often with integrated bandstands.

His Jazz at the Philharmonic shows in Los Angeles became legendary, and he took those shows on the road in U.S., Canada and Europe. Many were recorded, and released, first on Mercury Records, and then on Granz’s own labels (which were, at different times, Clef, Norgran, Down Home, Verve and Pablo).

He had a talent for putting great musicians together, and many of the music’s premier artists were signed to one of Granz’s labels including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Stan Getz and a host of others.

Granz insisted that the Black musicians performing in his shows be paid the same as white musicians, that audiences be mixed, that green rooms be integrated. He refused to book shows that insisted on segregated facilities.

He was also instrumental in boosting the career of Oscar Peterson, one of the most astonishing pianists born. “Norman Granz was, for all intents and purposes, Oscar Peterson’s closest lifelong friend,” said Green, “as well as being his manager and a business mentor of sorts.”

Combined Shape Caption Jazz pianist Oscar Peterson poses with his Grammy for best jazz instrumental performance at the 21st annual Grammy Awards presentation in Los Angeles, Ca., on Feb. 16, 1979. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Though he never met Granz, Green recorded with Peterson and became Peterson’s protégé, giving Green an inside view of the impact Granz had on jazz.

During a conversation from his California home, Green, 59, spoke about how two of his mentors, Peterson and bassist Ray Brown, teamed up early in their careers

“They toured the U.S. as a duo, playing real dives, places where not all the keys on the pianos were working. Patrons would put them up in their homes because they wouldn’t necessarily have hotels. They talked about how hard they’d be playing. Oscar said back then they’d be sweating so much their feet would be sloshing in their shoes.”

Then Norman Granz stepped in. He paired the duo with Herb Ellis, Barney Kessel, and other virtuosos, presented them onstage at the Philharmonic, helped Peterson pick songs to record, particularly those accessible tunes from the American songbook.

“Suddenly this duo that couldn’t get arrested became the Oscar Peterson Trio, and became a household name,” said Green.

Much of the result had to do with the way Peterson was presented, said Green. The pianist’s ability was always monumental, but the setting made a big difference.

Green performs in Atlanta with John Clayton on bass and Jeff Hamilton on drums, both of whom are just a few years older than Green. Green has made a career out of learning from his elders, and takes those years seriously.

“I notice, if I’m not being too outspoken about this, that there’s a tendency among millennials who want to neutralize the sense of respect for elders, to play it down and, in a way, to build one’s self up. Myself (I) really like having respect for elders, even if it’s someone two years older than me. My eyes and ears are wide open when I’m around John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton.”

MUSIC PREVIEW

The ATL Collective Relives the Sound of Chess Records

8 p.m. April 23. $25-$45. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022, citysprings.com.

Celebrating Norman Granz with Benny Green, John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton

7:30 p.m. April 28, $35-$75. Richard H. Rich Theatre, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-733-4600, neranenaharts.org.