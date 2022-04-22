BreakingNews
Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
ajc logo
X

Atlantans can learn medieval skills for re-building roof of Notre Dame

Volunteers with the non-profit Handshouse Studio built a full-size, three-ton replica of one of the mortise-and-tenon trusses from the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral to draw attention to the effort to repair the cathedral. That truss is on display at the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta through April 24. Photo: Handshouse Studio

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers with the non-profit Handshouse Studio built a full-size, three-ton replica of one of the mortise-and-tenon trusses from the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral to draw attention to the effort to repair the cathedral. That truss is on display at the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta through April 24. Photo: Handshouse Studio

Atlanta Living & Arts
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
Volunteers hew a full-size replica of a truss from the French cathedral .

Thirteenth-century carpenters used axes to cut and shape the timbers for the roof of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Built with the mortise-and-tenon technique, those timbers lasted for 800 years, until a fire destroyed most of the cathedral’s roof in April 2019.

When the city of Paris planned restoration of the cathedral, there was debate about using modern design. The French National Assembly resolved that question, and took steps to assure that the repairs matched the historic structure.

In solidarity with the effort to restore the Parisian cathedral, Handshouse Studio, a Massachusetts-based non-profit, has created an immersive history lesson, coaching volunteers in this ancient craft.

Combined ShapeCaption
This full-size replica of a truss from the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral is on display at the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta through April 24. Photos: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

This full-size replica of a truss from the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral is on display at the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta through April 24. Photos: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

Combined ShapeCaption
This full-size replica of a truss from the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral is on display at the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta through April 24. Photos: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

Students learned the technique by creating a replica of a truss from the cathedral’s roof, using detailed plans from the architects in charge of the restoration, Rémi Fromont and Cédric Trentesaux.

That triangular truss, composed of a 47-foot lower span and 38-foot rafters, was carved by hand from white oak trees harvested near Lexington, Virginia.

The timbers were fitted together with wooden pegs and hand-carved slots. The three-ton truss went on tour, exhibited at the Smithsonian Institution, Catholic University, and the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. On March 7 it came to an outdoor terrace at the Millennium Gate Museum at Atlantic Station, here in Atlanta.

On Monday, April 25, the truss will go off exhibit and return to Lexington. But throughout the day Sunday, April 24, there will be workshops, lectures and the opportunity to grab a rope and participate in a “truss raising.”

“We are an educational non-profit that does hands-on learning as a way of understanding history and material culture,” said Marie Brown, executive director of Handshouse.

Combined ShapeCaption
Handshouse Studio volunteers hewed the timbers for the truss with traditional tools, inluding hand axes, and assembled the replica with wooden pegs. Photos: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

Handshouse Studio volunteers hewed the timbers for the truss with traditional tools, inluding hand axes, and assembled the replica with wooden pegs. Photos: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

Combined ShapeCaption
Handshouse Studio volunteers hewed the timbers for the truss with traditional tools, inluding hand axes, and assembled the replica with wooden pegs. Photos: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

Credit: Handshouse Studio

“It’s a way of understanding how and who and why Notre Dame was made the way it was made,” she said.

A group called Charpentiers Sans Frontières (Carpenters Without Borders) demonstrated these same techniques during a July 2020 workshop in France, in an effort to show that traditional methods were still viable.

A few of those who RSVP at this Handshouse site will be able to swing an axe and shape a timber during a mid-day workshop at the museum.

From 3-5 p.m. Sunday there will be demonstrations by traditional carpenters, scholars and architects and at 4 p.m. a traditional “truss raising” using ropes and many hands. At 5 p.m. there will be a presentation on the entire project.

Handshouse has a unique way of teaching history. “We start with an object,” says the organization. That object might be a Polish synagogue, or a gourd banjo or a Colonial-era submarine. Then, with scholarship and volunteers, they pursue building that object, and learning about the world that produced it.

The AJC wrote about Handshouse when a documentary of their wildly-painted 17th-century Polish wooden synagogue project was part of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. (Handshouse co-founders Rick and Laura Brown are both University of Georgia graduates.)

Handshouse will offer the truss to France as part of the Notre Dame restoration effort as “a global gesture,” said Laura Brown. “We all feel we lost something when the Notre Dame burned.”

The event is free though a donation is suggested. The Millennium Gate Museum at Atlantic Station is at 395 17th St. For more information and to register go to Handshouse.org.

About the Author

Follow Bo Emerson on twitter

Bo Emerson is an Atlanta native and a long-time AJC feature and news writer.

Editors' Picks
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent 5h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
4h ago
In this Sept. 22. 1955 photo, Carolyn Bryant rests her head on her husband Roy Bryant's shoulder after she testified in Emmett Till murder court case in Sumner, Miss. Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the murder of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Emmett Till relatives seek accuser’s prosecution in 1955 kidnapping
39m ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was set to testify Friday in an administrative court hearing for a legal challenge five of her constituents filed seeking to remove her from the ballot under a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

OPINION: The Georgia veteran trying to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot
4h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was set to testify Friday in an administrative court hearing for a legal challenge five of her constituents filed seeking to remove her from the ballot under a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

OPINION: The Georgia veteran trying to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot
4h ago
DeKalb County Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris has asked for “a little grace” as her administration tries to figure out the ramifications of this week's surprising decision by the school board about districtwide building repairs. (AJC file photo)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
5h ago
The Latest
Benny Green giving new life to legacy of jazz piano in Atlanta show
Faulkner meets aerial daredevils in Taylor Brown’s ‘Wingwalkers’
Georgia authors share their favorite writing tips
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
5h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
4h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top