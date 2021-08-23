Atlanta Symphony to require audiences offer proof they’re vaccinated

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has announced that all audience members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend upcoming performances, or show proof of a negative test.
The policy goes into effect Sept. 1. The ASO’s new season begins Thursday, Sept. 9, with Robert Spano at the baton conducting Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Also planned for that evening is Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, to be performed by pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
Single ticket sales for the new season began Monday.
Patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon arrival, and guests who are unvaccinated must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the performance, as well as a matching photo ID.
Guests under the age of 18 will not be required to show ID.
Vaccinations will also be required for staff, some volunteers, musicians, chorus members and guest artists.
The measures come as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections begins crowding Georgia’s hospitals, while a new variant causes widespread disease and death. Georgia is among the states with the worst rates of new infections.
In addition to showing proof of vaccination, patrons will be required to wear masks while in Symphony Hall, except when eating or drinking in designated areas
Among the precautions The ASO has implemented are contactless ticket scanning and a new HVAC ionization systems.
“The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s top priority,” said Jennifer Barlament, executive director of the ASO, in a statement.