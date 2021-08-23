Atlanta Symphony to require audiences offer proof they’re vaccinated

Vaccinations will also be required for staff, some volunteers, musicians, chorus members and guest artists.

The measures come as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections begins crowding Georgia’s hospitals, while a new variant causes widespread disease and death. Georgia is among the states with the worst rates of new infections.

In addition to showing proof of vaccination, patrons will be required to wear masks while in Symphony Hall, except when eating or drinking in designated areas

Among the precautions The ASO has implemented are contactless ticket scanning and a new HVAC ionization systems.

“The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s top priority,” said Jennifer Barlament, executive director of the ASO, in a statement.