Atlanta Music Project misses big Lewis Prize, wins $50,000 consolation

The Lewis Prize was created in 2018. It distributes more than $2 million annually to music education programs and youth development programs around the country.

Lewis, of Miami, is a son of Progressive Insurance co-founder Joseph M. Lewis and brother of the company’s former chairman and CEO, the late Peter B. Lewis.

The Atlanta organization is among the second group of recipients of Lewis prizes. Rameau said the prize committee will allow AMP to reapply for the main prize at some point in the future, and added that the committee will eventually offer feedback on Atlanta’s application. “As a nonprofit, we apply for a lot of grants, and it’s very rare that we get feedback.”

Rameau said AMP hopes to use the Infusion prize to expand its mission to include leadership, entrepreneurship and job skill training, and to provide help with college prep, including preparation for SAT testing.

Students who are part of the Atlanta Music Project rehearsed as they waited for Atlanta hip-hop artist T.I., who they accompanied during a 2018 Tiny Desk Concert on NPR.

“Because AMP spends a lot of time with our students, and there’s a level of trust with their families and communities, these are areas where we know that we can (have an impact),” he said.

This year’s winners of the $500,000 Accelerator Awards are Beyond the Bars, a music and career skills program in Philadelphia; Hyde Square Task Force, a group that strengthens the Latin Quarter community in Boston through Afro-Latin dance, music, theater and civic engagement; Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, which teaches discipline through training in professional-level theater and music; and St. Louis Story Stitchers, a group of professional artists and minority youth working together to reduce gun violence through art, writing and performance.