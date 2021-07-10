$2 million in grants from the state will help arts organizations

According to the council, Georgia’s creative industries have a $62.5 billion impact on the economy, generating roughly $37 billion in revenue and accounting for about 140,000 jobs in the state.

These are the first round of grants planned for fiscal year 2022. The funds come from the General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Arts and include $904,000 from the American Rescue Plan. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the fall of 2021.

A list of the first-round recipients is here.

Grants were awarded in three categories. Bridge Grants provide funding for operating support to 135 organizations; the Project Grants help fund 54 art projects, and 77 programs received funding through the Arts Education Program Grant.

Among the grantees was the Columbus Museum, in Columbus, Ga., which received $25,000 in support.

“This grant is so important to The Columbus Museum because it helps us provide free field trips to students from Muscogee County and the surrounding areas,” said the director of education and engagement Lucy Kacir, in a statement. “The grant helps pay our gallery teacher and provides art supplies for studio activities so we can extend the gallery experience with hands-on art making experiences.”