$2 million in grants from the state will help arts organizations

The Georgia Council for the Arts this week announced it will provide more than $2 million in grants to help arts initiatives in Georgia.
The 266 grants will go to 218 recipients throughout the state, including theaters, dance companies, museums, music organizations, visual art programs, publications and educational institutions.
The council is part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and spokespersons for the department stressed the importance of the arts to the state’s economy.
“Georgia’s arts industry strengthens our economy, supports tens of thousands of jobs in cities and towns of all sizes across the state, and plays a meaningful role in our daily lives,” said commissioner Pat Wilson, in a statement.
“Considering the numerous challenges faced by arts organizations during the pandemic, we are particularly pleased to distribute this funding to help these organizations create, innovate, and flourish. Ultimately, these grants will be felt widely as they benefit our economy and contribute to the vibrancy of our state.”
According to the council, Georgia’s creative industries have a $62.5 billion impact on the economy, generating roughly $37 billion in revenue and accounting for about 140,000 jobs in the state.
These are the first round of grants planned for fiscal year 2022. The funds come from the General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Arts and include $904,000 from the American Rescue Plan. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the fall of 2021.
A list of the first-round recipients is here.
Grants were awarded in three categories. Bridge Grants provide funding for operating support to 135 organizations; the Project Grants help fund 54 art projects, and 77 programs received funding through the Arts Education Program Grant.
Among the grantees was the Columbus Museum, in Columbus, Ga., which received $25,000 in support.
“This grant is so important to The Columbus Museum because it helps us provide free field trips to students from Muscogee County and the surrounding areas,” said the director of education and engagement Lucy Kacir, in a statement. “The grant helps pay our gallery teacher and provides art supplies for studio activities so we can extend the gallery experience with hands-on art making experiences.”