Northeast Georgia's largest antique and arts festival returns to Braselton for its 18th year.Braselton's Antique & Artisan Festival has grown to close to 300 vendors and 14 food trucks.Venders will be selling vintage, farmhouse, rustic, primitive, repurposed goods and more.Vendors will be set up inside and outside the Braselton historical gym.Admission and parking at the festival are both free