AJC Template for IG Promos

"There was no time to think. We just had to get him out.When I pulled up and saw him still unconscious.It felt like time slowed down once I saw that.I've never seen nobody still inside of a vehicle that's still on fire."I saw that - that picture will always stay with me.That's what made me work faster to get him out of the vehicle.".‘No time to think’: APD officers describe rescue of man from burning car, Story by Chelsea PrinceVideo, Photos by John Spink.More at the link in our bio@ajcnewsajc.com

