4 surprising facts you may not know about retirement

Women tend to have less money and strategy for retirement

With factors like the wage gap, divorce, and single homeownership, women are disproportionately at a disadvantage in the retirement realm. According to a report from TransAmerica. American women have an average savings of $57,000 for retirement, yet men have an average total retirement savings of $118,000.

The financial limitation is coupled with a lack of strategy for some, according to the research. A third of women (33%) have no retirement strategy. Of those women who do have a retirement strategy, just 24% have it written down.

There are freebies and discounts at retirement age

Though it’s challenging saving and preparing for retirement, there are several perks. The IRS provides free tax preparation for individuals 60 and older. The AARP Foundation also has a Tax-Aide program to help income-eligible seniors find tax breaks after retirement.

Seniors and retirees can also take advantage of discounts on weatherizing their homes and energy bills, according to the National Council on Aging.

Most Americans are saving towards their retirement

The main worry is savings for many adult workers, with 48% of workers under the belief that they don’t make enough money to save for retirement, according to Annuity.org. Still, there are more Americans saving their income for retirement than not, according to the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances — the most recent version of that survey — the median retirement savings for all families is $65,000.

The average retirement savings by age is: