Can you retire on $1.5 million?

Food and entertainment

On average, retiree households spend $550 a month or $6,600 annually on food, according to Vision Retirement. With work out of the way, older adults should keep aside money for leisure. Older adults between the ages of 65 and 74 spend $2,988 a year on entertainment and entertainment services, according to The Motley Fool.

Why $1.5 million?

Many experts share that older adults should use the 4% rule when it comes to retirement. This rule means that retirees should take 4% out of their savings per year. This means that if you have $1.5 million in assets, you would draw $60,000 out yearly. Additionally, the 4% rule insures that your portfolio will last for at least 30 years, according to Charles Schwab. The average Social Security payment per month is $2,484 for retirees in 2022, according to GoBankingRates.

This means, if you combine the 4% rule and your Social Security payments, you’ll have around $89,808 a year to spend. So, let’s say you decide to live in assisted living, you own your own car and you pay around $1,025 a month for a health care coverage plan. Your bill racks up to be around $67,469 a year, leaving around $22,339 for you to decide how you want to spend it.

Before you decide to retire, you may consider consulting a financial adviser and discussing your retirement goals. Do you want to travel? Do you want to relocate or age in place? Do you want to set up college funds for your grandchildren? All of these goals are important to consider when developing a financial plan. A financial adviser can help you decide exactly how much you need to retire and what steps to take before you do.

