Tasty and educational, this tour is a win-win.

First, you’ll learn how the chocolate is made on a beans-to-bars small-batch factory tour that lasts about an hour.

Then comes the guided tasting of dark chocolate from single-origin, ethically sourced cacao from different points on the globe. Kids 6 and under are prohibited on the tour due to the risk of the factory setting.

Also, be prepared to wear a hair net during the factory tour and maybe take selfies of the hilarious sight. Book tickets here.

Midtown Atlanta Segway Tour ages 14 and up

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec.16. $69 per person. ATL-Cruzers, the American Hotel Atlanta Downtown, 160 Ted Turner Dr. NW, Atlanta.

This 7.5-mile guided segway tour is a good choice for the active grandparent and high-school-age grandkids. It’s limited to those 14 and older and kicks off with a training session of about 30 minutes.

Once you’re off and running, you’ll traverse the Midtown food and business districts, sightsee the stately homes of Ansley Park, and pause at Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Take notes on the most appealing attractions and create a short list of future activities as you return home. If you’re retired, consider returning without school children on a weekday mid-afternoon. Buy tickets here.