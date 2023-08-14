Keeping cool with summer fun: Things to do with grandkids this week

Summer is prime time to enjoy picnics, parks and pools with your favorite grandkids. But you can also make memories at Atlanta-area events happening indoors in the air conditioning.

These three options will allow you to share the love without breaking a sweat:

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday Aug. 17-20; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19-20. From $21. Aurora Theater, 128 E Pike St., Lawrenceville.

The storyline for this Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical involves a teenage songwriter who goes on to the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame — so relatable for grandparents and their teen and tween grandchildren.

Come for the reminiscing; stay for the pageantry and rich lyrics. “Some Kind of Wonderful,” and don’t you know that it is…

Book tickets here.

Oceans and Autos car show

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, August 18-20. Free with general admission starting at $42.99, children 2 and under free. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

The Oceans Ballroom showcases elegant, sporty, and high-tech autos with awe-inspiring marine life swimming above.

The displays will unite vintage and sports car fans in the family with the tots who can tell you all about whale sharks and other sea creatures.

The cars could entice a reluctant grandparent or teen to the aquarium, and all of you will revel in the selfie opportunities with all those automobiles parked on the ballroom floor.

Holiday-themed escape room

Noon-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-11:45 p.m. Friday; 9:15 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Saturday; 9:15 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday. $26. Time to Escape: Downtown, Peachtree Center, 231 Peachtree St. NE B19, Atlanta.

Christmas in August? It’s not traditional, but it is cheery and chilly for the grandparents and grandkids trying to help Santa resume his Christmas Eve route while they solve puzzles to escape the room.

This escape room is a bit simpler to solve than others and runs just 45 minutes instead of a full hour. Overall, it’s more welcoming for the younger set, but kids at least 10 are most likely to appreciate the experience and be able to help solve some of the problems.

Make sure you’ll be able to attend before reserving because there are no modifications and all sales are final. Book here.