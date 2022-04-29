Turn your midlife crisis into confidence

Reconnect with friends

We all love our families, but sometimes it’s good to be around others who know what it’s like to be where you are. Having a community around you and getting into new activities can help you learn to celebrate yourself — and each other.

Talk to a professional

Since midlife crises and mental health go hand-in-hand, talking to a professional about what you’re feeling has many benefits. A therapist can help guide you groups and classes, and even give insights on how to talk about your feelings with your loved ones. Most importantly you can get your emotions out without judgment.

Stay active

It’s common to want to turn inward and shut out the world when depression hits us. Experts say that getting outside and staying active will help calm our depression — and you can get fit while doing it.

Finish that project

From an untended garden to those dusty golf clubs, a midlife crisis might be the perfect time to reconnect with a hobby you used to love. Nostalgia can help with depression and chronic pain.

From making new friends, to finishing your project and learning a new hobby, there are many ways to help tackle the lonely feeling on a midlife crisis.

