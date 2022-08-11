Thinking healthy: Form your own entourage

How can we put this idea into play in our own lives? We can start building a community of people around us for our health and safety as we age.

Unfortunately, as we get older, we don’t get more courageous. There are times in our lives when making new friends feels easy. When my children were in grade school, we were constantly showing up for soccer teams, class birthday parties and music lessons. We easily met other families along the way. Our children gave us all something in common. With this in mind, look for opportunities to do things you love and develop friendships with others who share your interests.

Exercise classes are a great place to meet new people and expand build your own entourage.

Knock on doors. Your neighbors are not just resources, they are potential new friends. Put together a game night and invite them. Bake them cookies and see if someone can help you solve a problem with your cellphone. Offer to babysit or housesit for a young family and get to know them all better.

Join something. Anything. It might be a group at your church that is working on a nonprofit effort or a quilting club sponsored by a local retailer. I joined Weight Watchers a few months ago and now have a pack of new men and women that I see once a week as we all lose weight. And senior centers in most communities have multiple opportunities to meet others as you exercise, learn a new skill or practice your favorite hobby.

Travel with a group. There’s no better place to make new friends than on a vacation. Look at trips available through AAA and AARP, or just reach out to a local travel agent.

Take a class. Many colleges and universities, including George State, let seniors attend for free. Find out more at admissions.gsu.edu.

Check out local websites such as Meetup (www.meetup.com). You can join one of hundreds of specialized groups from gardening to salsa dancing to poker. You can also use the platform to start a group that others will join. And it’s a perfect place to look for ballet tickets, local concerts, and activities at discount prices.

Building your own entourage may sound silly at first, but it can be an extremely important part of our safety, mental health, and happiness as we all continue to age. Surround yourself with people of all ages, and maybe take turns getting the cold beverages.



