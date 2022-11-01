Fun in November: Honoring veterans, magic and more

Champions of Magic

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Tickets: $20-$82.50 plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852. cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/champions-of-magic

Experience some unique live entertainment with this magic show full of impossible illusions and special effects. This team of magicians, from around the world, offers an original show that includes a Houdini-like escape, levitation, and mind-reading. A show like this is a perfect opportunity for a special night out.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Honor those who served

Veterans Day at The Battery

11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta. 404-539-0228. georgiaveteransday.org/events-1

This family-friendly event includes a parade, observance ceremony and a festival in an all-day celebration of our veterans and active-duty military. The parade and festival begin at 11 a.m., and the route will travel along the vicinity of Truist Park and The Battery. The observance ceremony starts at noon. It will include speakers and a performance by the 116th Army Band.

Veterans Day Freedom Ball

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. $100 per ticket plus fees. Georgia Aquarium, 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd NW. georgiaveteransday.org/freedom-ball

This annual black-tie event, held in the Oceans Ballroom of the Georgia Aquarium, includes dinner, music from a military orchestra, and a special military program. You’re able to purchase single tickets or buy an entire table of 10.

Get into the holiday spirit

Georgia Festival of Trees

10 a.m-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Nov. 27, closed on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Thursday, Nov 24. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27. Adults are $19.46, adults 62+ and children 4-12 are $14.30, and children 3 and under are free. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta. 678-783-4455. gafestivaloftrees.org/

Walk through a forest of holiday trees before stopping to grab a treat to eat or a unique gift to decorate your home. This year’s festival includes a gingerbread competition, a Christmas Brick Challenge, photos with Santa, and children’s activities. There’s also live entertainment from the main stage and a holiday auction.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12-Saturday, Jan. 14. General admission: $27.95-$47.95 for adult tickets and $24.95-$44.95 for children 3-12. Atlanta Botanical Garden,1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859. atlantabg.org/plan-your-visit/atlanta-garden-calendar/garden-lights-holiday-nights/

The 12th annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at the Atlanta Botanical Garden is a dazzling family-friendly experience. Not only is the garden covered in lights, but you can see model trains, roast s’mores, and enjoy holiday music. Nights close to the holidays tend to sell out, so make sure you get tickets in advance.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.