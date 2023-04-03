Enjoy April: 6 fun activities happening around Atlanta this month

Lemonade Days Festival

4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19- Friday, April 21, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Admission is free. Carnival rides are $1.25 per ticket or unlimited ride passes are $20 Wednesday and Thursday, and $30 Friday-Sunday. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/lemonade-days

The 23rd annual Lemonade Days Festival is the largest fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. Funds collected not only make other local activities possible but help preserve historic buildings in the community. Full-scale carnival rides, food and drink vendors, center-stage performances, and the famous Dunwoody Idol contest are all part of the party.

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bring the whole family to a festival

Sandy Springs Artspalooza

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Free admission. 6100 Lake Forrest Drive, NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com

In the heart of Sandy Springs, this festival brings art to the streets of the city. With approximately 125 arts and crafts participants, food vendors, local music, and a children’s area, you can easily fill an entire day with the family. There are also performances by local musicians to watch and interactive art stations to get that creativity flowing.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Noon-9 p.m. Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Free admission. Piedmont Park,1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. dogwood.org

As part of the springtime events landscape in Atlanta for over 80 years, you’ll find almost every art there is represented here. This fine arts market includes sculpture, photography, painting, pottery, jewelry, and more. There’s also live music, the Mimosa 5K race, international performances, and a kids’ village. Atlanta high school students also put on an art exhibition.

Credit: custom Credit: custom

Experience cultures from around the world

Glow in the Park

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Free admission. Suwanee Town Center, 350 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee. atlnightmarket.org

Offered through The International Night Market of Atlanta, this particular Suwanee event includes food from Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and more. You can taste some hometown favorites as well as explore the entire evening market. With a main stage for performers representing cultures from around the world, this is a real event for the senses.

Johns Creek International Festival

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Free admission. In the field across from the Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Dr., Johns Creek. ohnscreekga.gov/recreationandparks/special-events/international-festival

Celebrating the best traditional food, music, and art represented within the local Johns Creek community, this international festival provides food and activities for everyone. There are performances of all kinds, a global marketplace, and a kids’ corner. There’s also the Global Beer and Wine Garden for those 21 and over. Food comes from Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean, and Latin America. There’s a wide variety of traditional food to try from international restaurants and food trucks.