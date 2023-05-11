3 things you can do to improve knee pain

Did you know that your knee absorbs shock that is 1.5 times your body weight with every step you take? According to WebMD, this constant shock to your knees can wear them down. Additionally, if you are prone to osteoarthritis, overweight, or have a previous history of knee injuries, this may exacerbate knee pain, according to Harvard Health.

This does not mean that wearing down your knee should be expected or considered a normal part of aging.