Sharron Ragan on building a business with heart and soul

Tell us a bit about your professional background, and about your time working in marketing and advertising for companies such as Coca-Cola and Wendy’s International.

I started out working in the advertising agency industry in Florida after college as a creative illustrator, and soon I worked my way into account management for well-known corporations like Anheuser-Busch, Busch Gardens and McDonald’s. I was also a marketing executive at Wendy’s and Hardees, which catapulted my career and brought me to Atlanta as a marketing executive with Coca-Cola.

Combined Shape Caption Sharron Ragan opened Heart Soul & Art as a metaphysical gift boutique that also sells local fine art. Credit: Provided by Sharron Ragan

My move to Atlanta was also the beginning of a spiritual awakening, and for the next 10 years, while working at Coca-Cola, I studied and explored the metaphysical connection to one’s own being, and the connection it has to all life forces.

During that time, a famous psychic pointed out to me that I was more psychic than he was, and that soon I would awaken to all my spiritual gifts. I laughed at him and doubted his predictions, but within weeks, his words of wisdom began coming true and my journey into transformation began. Soon, I was known as the corporate psychic advisor at work. I continued my development for the next six years until it was time to strike out on my own in 1999.

How did you parlay this spiritual transformation into your retail shop, Heart Soul & Art?

After more than two decades in the corporate world, I was ready to move into entrepreneurship and use my spiritual gifts and skills to help others create success in their business and life.

I opened an office in Buckhead as an intuitive consultant working with corporations, executives and individuals starting spiritual businesses. I was also offered the opportunity to write a column titled “Business in the Future” for a local newspaper in Marietta. I predicted trends and outcomes in many local businesses for over a year, until the paper closed.

Eventually, I moved to a larger Marietta office and gallery location in a shopping center, where I combined intuitive consulting, art and business. As an artist myself, I hosted local art shows and started a women’s business mastermind. My soul kept whispering that I was destined to do more, and the idea of expanding into a retail business was becoming a reality.

Where does the name for the shop come from? What does Heart Soul & Art mean to you?

Money was flowing into my life, more space in the shopping center became available and spirit whispered that it was time for the shop to be born. I immediately knew the name. “Heart” was for people who were heart-centered and seeking a loving environment. “Soul” was for people seeking more soulful living and spiritual awakening. “Art” was the celebration of creative expression that rises from the depths of our souls.

What types of products and services do you provide?

Heart, Soul & Art is a fine arts contemporary metaphysical gift boutique with an art gallery. We are committed to bringing creative energy, personal balance and artistic harmony into homes in the Atlanta area and all around the world. Situated in East Cobb, just a few miles east of the Marietta Square in the East Marietta Shopping Center, our 3,100 square-foot boutique is open seven days per week.

Combined Shape Caption Heart Soul & Art carries over 350 varieties of crystals and tumbled stones, a wide range of tarot decks, over 120 varieties of herbs, as well as candles and other wares for spiritual seekers of all kinds. Credit: Provided by Sharron Ragan

We sell a wide variety of fine art, plus unique gifts for the creative soul, such as crystals, stones, handmade jewelry, art, candles, incense, salt lamps, wind chimes, feng shui products, Tibetan bowls, natural soaps, bath products and much more.

We also offer multiple in-shop classes, from drop-in meditations to certification in Reiki (an energy healing technique). Other classes include Tarot 101, Drum Circle, Intuitive Painting, Spiritual Business Masterminds, artist networking groups, as well as on-staff Reiki and Holy Fire Reiki sessions, an on-staff chiropractor, intuitive consultations and more.

My goal is education. If I can’t help people use the tools and products that we sell to further their lives in a joyful way, then I haven’t done my job. I am a spiritual mentor, leader and influencer, and my goal is to make a difference in the lives of people who seek spiritual connection. Anybody can sell spiritual products, but it’s the education that is important. We offer education sheets on most all our products, and our staff is trained to guide people on their learning and experiences.

For someone new to some of the practices and products of Heart Soul & Art, how might you recommend they get started exploring it on their own?

Listen to the calling in your heart and soul, and take the first step to explore new opportunities. Allow yourself to be guided to the products that call you. Perhaps it’s a stone or a crystal, or you find yourself drawn to the sound of chimes, drums or Tibetan bowls.

My goal is that when you walk into our shop, you feel loved and safe — no judgment. We welcome all people. All souls are welcome.

