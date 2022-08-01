Retiring soon? Here are some new outdoor hobbies to try

Try new activities

If there’s a particular outdoor activity that interests you more than others, there’s most likely a club for it. You can hone in on developing a single outdoor hobby rather than trying them all.

For kayaking and canoeing classes, sign up with the Georgia Canoeing Association at gapaddle.com. Membership is $20.

If walking is something you want to do more, Georgia Walkers holds events all around Atlanta. Annual dues are $10 per family or $8 for an individual. Visit georgiawalkers.homestead.com for more information.

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s mission is “to reclaim Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive, and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk, and roll.” Programs include Bike Family and the Community Advocates for Safe Streets initiative. Membership requires a one-time monetary donation of your choice, which includes discounts at local bicycle shops and businesses. Find out more at atlantabike.org.

Explore Hobbies that might make you money in retirement

Take a class — and stick with it

If you’re interested in finding a new hobby that moves at a slower pace, consider taking a regular yoga class. Sweet Escape Yoga offers an outdoor mindful vinyasa class at Louise G. Howard Park on the Northside Beltline Trail at Collier Road and Overbook Drive. All levels are welcome and classes are cash donation-based. Visit sweetescapeyoga.com for more information.

Adam Betuel leads a group of birders in a Kennesaw Mountain birding walk in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic hs put a temporary halt to these expeditions, though the Atlanta Audubon Society, now called Georgia Audubon, sponsors "virtual" birding walks online. Credit: Georgia Audubon

Go bird watching

Bird watching can provide hours of entertainment. Georgia Audubon offers in-person and virtual events, field trips and travel opportunities. Individual membership is $35. You can find out more at georgiaaudubon.org.

Connect in your community

Your town may offer a calendar of activities for older adults, allowing you to develop a new hobby while meeting others your age. Alpharetta has a full calendar of events for adults 50 and up at alpharetta.ga.us. Outdoor-specific activities have included hiking, rafting and tubing.

Decatur also has a calendar on decaturga.com geared toward active seniors and adults. Activities include exploring outdoor Decatur through hikes and biking. The city also hosts an adult field day.