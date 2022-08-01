Retiring soon? Here are some new outdoor hobbies to try

BreakingNews
Aging in Atlanta
By Lesly Gregory, from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A lot of changes after you retire, but perhaps the biggest adjustment is having so much more free time. Even if you’ve got big goals — finally finishing that novel, spending more time with friends — you’ll still have plenty of time left over.

According to NewRetirement, creating a routine can help you have a happy retirement. This can include everything from chores to leisure activities. It also creates a perfect window to pick up some new hobbies.

In Atlanta, you can start outdoor hobbies and maintain them year-round. Here are some you can try.

Join an outdoor club

The Atlanta Outdoor Club schedules multiple events weekly. Each has a difficulty rating, so you can tailor your choices to what you’re most comfortable with. Membership is free, and a robust calendar of events will keep you in the loop on everything from hiking to paddling around metro Atlanta. Visit atlantaoutdoorclub.com to learn more.

Combined ShapeCaption
A smiling Horace Holden Sr. guides two clients through whitewater for the Nantahala Outdoor Center. Holden, who owned Camp Chattahoochee in Roswell for many years, also co-founded the Georgia Canoeing Association and the Nantahala Outdoor Center.

A smiling Horace Holden Sr. guides two clients through whitewater for the Nantahala Outdoor Center. Holden, who owned Camp Chattahoochee in Roswell for many years, also co-founded the Georgia Canoeing Association and the Nantahala Outdoor Center.

Combined ShapeCaption
A smiling Horace Holden Sr. guides two clients through whitewater for the Nantahala Outdoor Center. Holden, who owned Camp Chattahoochee in Roswell for many years, also co-founded the Georgia Canoeing Association and the Nantahala Outdoor Center.

Try new activities

If there’s a particular outdoor activity that interests you more than others, there’s most likely a club for it. You can hone in on developing a single outdoor hobby rather than trying them all.

  • For kayaking and canoeing classes, sign up with the Georgia Canoeing Association at gapaddle.com. Membership is $20.
  • If walking is something you want to do more, Georgia Walkers holds events all around Atlanta. Annual dues are $10 per family or $8 for an individual. Visit georgiawalkers.homestead.com for more information.
  • The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s mission is “to reclaim Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive, and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk, and roll.” Programs include Bike Family and the Community Advocates for Safe Streets initiative. Membership requires a one-time monetary donation of your choice, which includes discounts at local bicycle shops and businesses. Find out more at atlantabike.org.
Take a class — and stick with it

If you’re interested in finding a new hobby that moves at a slower pace, consider taking a regular yoga class. Sweet Escape Yoga offers an outdoor mindful vinyasa class at Louise G. Howard Park on the Northside Beltline Trail at Collier Road and Overbook Drive. All levels are welcome and classes are cash donation-based. Visit sweetescapeyoga.com for more information.

Combined ShapeCaption
Adam Betuel leads a group of birders in a Kennesaw Mountain birding walk in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic hs put a temporary halt to these expeditions, though the Atlanta Audubon Society, now called Georgia Audubon, sponsors "virtual" birding walks online.

Credit: Georgia Audubon

Adam Betuel leads a group of birders in a Kennesaw Mountain birding walk in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic hs put a temporary halt to these expeditions, though the Atlanta Audubon Society, now called Georgia Audubon, sponsors "virtual" birding walks online.

Credit: Georgia Audubon

Combined ShapeCaption
Adam Betuel leads a group of birders in a Kennesaw Mountain birding walk in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic hs put a temporary halt to these expeditions, though the Atlanta Audubon Society, now called Georgia Audubon, sponsors "virtual" birding walks online.

Credit: Georgia Audubon

Credit: Georgia Audubon

Go bird watching

Bird watching can provide hours of entertainment. Georgia Audubon offers in-person and virtual events, field trips and travel opportunities. Individual membership is $35. You can find out more at georgiaaudubon.org.

Connect in your community

Your town may offer a calendar of activities for older adults, allowing you to develop a new hobby while meeting others your age. Alpharetta has a full calendar of events for adults 50 and up at alpharetta.ga.us. Outdoor-specific activities have included hiking, rafting and tubing.

Decatur also has a calendar on decaturga.com geared toward active seniors and adults. Activities include exploring outdoor Decatur through hikes and biking. The city also hosts an adult field day.

