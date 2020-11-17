Retiring in Georgia: 5 ways to beat pandemic-related loneliness

Have safe visits.

Social distancing doesn’t mean that you need to avoid all contact with people outside of your household. NYC.gov recommends going for a walk with a friend or family member while wearing a mask and staying six feet apart. You can also meet in an open space such as a park using the same precautions.

Connect with potential friends who share your interests.

Looking for social media groups that reflect your interests can help you expand your group of virtual friends. It’s a good way to connect with others and automatically gives you common ground to discuss, wusa9.com points out.

Reconnect with old friends.

You probably have a large number of old friends that include former co-workers, neighbors and other people you’ve lost touch with over the years. In most cases, the lack of contact probably wasn’t intentional. It can be hard to keep in touch with everyone, particularly as circumstances change, so psychologytoday.com suggests reaching out to revive some of those old relationships.

Make connections through your current circle of friends.

Expand your social circle by asking your friends if they have friends they think you’d get along with, wusa9.com recommends. It’s the same idea that people often use to set up a date, but in this case, it’s a good way to find a platonic friend via a current buddy’s recommendation.