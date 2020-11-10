Retiring in Georgia: 5 great places to travel during retirement

Utah’s National Parks and the Grand Canyon

You’ll find a large number of national parks in a relatively small area when you visit Utah and northern Arizona, oyster.com says. The area is a popular destination for everything from challenging hikes in Angel’s Landing to shorter, easier treks. Many, including Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon, are accommodating of seniors with mobility issues.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is home to over 500,000 species of plants and animals, so the Central American country is a natural wonderland, according to moneywise.com. Even better, your adventures will be surprisingly inexpensive. A boat or kayak tour in Tortuguero National Park, for example, lets you see endangered green turtles, monkeys, crocodiles, sloths and other creatures for a cost well under $100. Monteverde Cloud Forest — where you can visit butterfly gardens, visit a coffee plantation, hike in the park or walk through the tree canopy — is also worth a visit in Costa Rica.

Savannah

Theactivetimes.com recommends Savannah as a romantic getaway for lovebirds of any age and names it one of 25 relaxing destinations to visit after you retire. Take a stroll through the city’s historic areas such as Forsyth Park, walk along the waterfront or take a ghost tour in this history-rich city.

Washington, D.C.

You can easily spend almost endless hours at various museums in Washington, D.C., another of the 25 relaxing destinations to visit after retirement mentioned by theactivetimes.com. The site also recommends strolling in the Tidal Basin, especially if you’re visiting in the spring and can see the city’s gorgeous cherry trees in bloom. The nation’s capital is an ideal destination if you’re interested in art, history or culture, but make sure to check for any cases of venues' limited hours and any restrictions on visitors that may be in place because of COVID-19.