Retiring in Georgia: 10 blogs and podcasts for seniors

5 Things Seniors Don't Know They Can Get For Free Or Cheap.Getting older comes with some perks. Here are a few of them.1. National parks and historical sites.Pay a one-time fee and gain access to a lifetime of free admission to more than 400 national parks and historic sites.2. Amtrak discounts.If you're 62 or older, you can get 15 percent off the current lowest rail fare.3. Fitness discounts.The national organization, Silver Sneakers, can help insured seniors to find free fitness activitie