Retiring in Georgia: 10 blogs and podcasts for seniors

If you’re a senior, you might be thinking about topics such as improving your health, traveling after retirement and how to use new technology. Fortunately, a large number of blogs and podcasts can give you the answers you need through practical advice and inspiration.
As you navigate retirement, check out the following 10 blogs and podcasts geared toward a senior audience:
Blogs
- Time Goes By – This blog aims to discuss what it’s really like to get older through a variety of topics such as social issues, health, family, technology, entertainment and love and sex. Recommended by seniorliving.org.
- Senior Planet – Senior Planet supports aging with attitude as no topic is off-limits. Topics including news, health, dating, fashion and travel. Recommended by leisurecare.com.
- ElderChicks – ElderChicks bloggers Thelma Reese and Barbara Fleisher are both Ph.Ds. with accomplished and varied histories. They discuss subjects including the importance of voting, managing your health during the pandemic and understanding recent events. Recommended by Healthline.
- Senior Style Bible – Blogger Dorrie Jacobson doesn’t adhere to the concept of women dressing in an “age-appropriate” way, so she suggests ways women over 50 can look stylish. Plenty of photos are included for inspiration. Recommended by Healthline.
- The Roaming Boomers – David and Carol Porter share their love of travel, and you can either let their trips serve as inspiration for your own or simply sit back and enjoy the scenery. Recommended by seniorliving.org.
Podcasts
- Dating While Gray – Writer Laura Stassi re-entered the dating scene after her marriage of nearly 30 years ended. She shares what she’s learned and talks with experts and other seniors who are dating. Recommended by seniorliving.org.
- Better Health While Aging – Geriatrician Leslie Kernisan and other experts share practical tips about health problems that commonly affect people over 60. Topics include getting a flu shot in the time of COVID-19 and avoiding risky medications. Recommended by Feedspot.
- Living to 100 Club – The Living to 100 Club offers inspiration and information for aging successfully and maintaining a positive outlook. Topics include seniors and technology as well as a discussion of how worry and anxiety can affect your health. Recommended by seniorsmatter.com.
- The Retirement Answer Man – Roger Whitney, a Certified Financial Planner, hosts a weekly podcast that discusses a wide range of retirement topics such as how to live without a paycheck and how to budget for fun extras after you retire. Recommended by kiplingers.com.
- Not Old – Better – Billed as "A show for those 50+ by those 50+, this podcast spotlights issues and topics such as eating healthy and an interview with actress Patricia Heaton that touches on why she gave up driving after age 60. Recommended by seniorsmatter.com.