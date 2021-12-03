Retiring from a government job this year? Here’s when you’ll get your first pension check

According to one expert, that can be a good thing.

Jason Silverberg, vice president of financial planning at Financial Advantage Associates in Rockville, Maryland, told GOBankingRates why retiring at the very end of the year or the very beginning of the year can be beneficial.

“This way, you’re not pulling a lot of money out of your retirement accounts during a year where you might be in a higher tax bracket with earned income,” he said.

Silverberg recommends having enough cash to cover three to five years of retirement expenses. He also says future retirees should be aware of their age before withdrawing money from retirement accounts.

“If you turn 59 1/2 years old at any point during [the year you’re planning to retire], then wait to take money from your retirement accounts until that time,” said Silverberg. “You will avoid a 10% early withdrawal penalty.”

