Atlanta keeps moving with the intricate footwork of square dancing

Anderson explained that a caller lets the dancers know when to rearrange themselves for the next combination of steps. There are mainstream moves and then there are “plus” moves — combinations of calls with names like “relay the ducey” and “load the boat.”

New dancers typically spend about six months getting confident with the basics, she said. Peachtree Squares usually hosted three or four squares at its twice-monthly dances, along with visitors from other clubs, and her current husband, Richard Oliver, 88, danced until recently, she said.

‘Modern-day’ square dancing

Kent Tolleson, 58, of Morningside, began square dancing in 2001. He was in his late 30s at the time and had recently moved to Atlanta. He was on the lookout for a social opportunity that didn’t involve hanging out at a bar, and a friend suggested square dancing. Tolleson was initially skeptical.

“I heard it from a friend, and I’m thinking, ‘Square dancing: I remember this from my junior high days,’ and that terrified me,” he said. “And he says, ‘No. It’s different. It’s modern-day country square dancing.’”

Tolleson found a group twirling around to disco music, and he’s been square dancing ever since.

“It was just a lot of fun from day one,” he said. “You have to think. You’ve got to know your left from your right. You’ve got to hear the commands from the caller. You’ve got to know the moves. What it does is it keeps your mind sharp.”

He now dances with the Hotlanta Squares, a local, LGBTQ-supportive club that’s part of the larger International Association of Gay Square Dance Clubs. He’s seen a lot of the Hotlanta members age — some members are in their 80s and 90s now — but he said square dancing has kept them moving and mentally calculating their next maneuvers.

“The exercise, I think, that the older communities get from it is invaluable,” he said. “It’s very good physical activity, and we have different levels of dance. You learn the beginning, and then you go to the next level. There’s, like five or six levels you can learn.”

Callers keep things lively with unexpected combinations.

“These callers come up with all these different patterns and stuff and make you dance with people that aren’t really there,” Tolleson said. “So, they make you really think, and you have to use your brain and you have to use your body.”

Now, he dances two nights a week and helps newer dancers learn the male and female roles.

An LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere means dancers take on diverse roles.

“For us in the gay group, we dance either side, so a lot of the time, (for) the straight people that dance with us, it’s like, ‘OK, but you’re a guy. But you’re standing in the girl part,’ And it’s like, ‘But I know how to do the girl part,’” Tolleson explained. “And once they figure it out and they know that we’re good dancers, it really brings two communities together.”

Participants regularly go out for coffee after dancing or gather for dinner beforehand.

“One of our members just had a real big potluck,” Tolleson said. “Everybody brought a dish, and we must have had 40 people in her house. There is so much socialization to be had.”

Where to square dance in metro Atlanta

Hotlanta Squares, hotlantasquares.org - Atlanta

Silver Stars, silverstarssquaredance.com - Lawrenceville

Metro Atlanta Square Dancers Association, masda.net - Marietta

Kennesaw Square Dealers, squaredealers.com - Kennesaw

Wheel Arounds, wheelarounds.com - East Cobb