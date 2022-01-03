Hamburger icon
Innovative senior living community opens in Atlanta

Corso Atlanta is a state-of-the-art senior living community.

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A new senior living community has come to Atlanta thanks to Galerie Living, a local senior-living innovator.

Corso Atlanta opened in the city’s West Paces/Northside neighborhood at 3200 Howell Mill Rd. NW in December. It combines a state-of-the-art community with human-scale design and technology. The goal is to maximize flexibility, independence and residents’ well-being.

“Today’s senior living communities must be high-touch, high-tech and focused on flexibility,” Tim Gary, founder and CEO of Galerie Living, said in a press release. “We’re excited to launch the Corso wellness concept here in Atlanta and look forward to reaching new markets.”

The community is leasing city homes, independent living, assisted living and memory care homes. Monthly leases include complimentary access to more than a dozen dining and entertainment spaces, social events and transportation. Behind-the-scenes wellness services can be discretely added if the need arises.

Corso Atlanta features Galerie’s emphasis on connection and flexibility. Local favorites of guests of all ages are showcased on the campus. They include florist Flowers of Giverny, Sugarcoat Nail & Beauty and the gourmet grocer Lucy’s Market.

The community’s leasing model also provides a hassle-free move-out process should family members move due to jobs or changing circumstances.

The press release emphasized that Galerie is quickly scaling to meet the needs of the increasing senior population, as baby boomers will reach ages 65 and up by 2030.

Two new Corso locations will be announced early this year. Each development is custom-built to reflect the neighborhood culture, but they all have the vision of “creating unexpected happiness” for older adults and their families.

“The need for senior living communities that proactively promote wellbeing and keep residents close to families has never been greater,” Gary said.

“We built flexibility into every aspect of Corso because we want our residents to stay connected with what and who they love. Social connection, especially with loved ones, is as critical to healthy living as medicine.”

