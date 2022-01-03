Innovative senior living community opens in Atlanta

The community’s leasing model also provides a hassle-free move-out process should family members move due to jobs or changing circumstances.

The press release emphasized that Galerie is quickly scaling to meet the needs of the increasing senior population, as baby boomers will reach ages 65 and up by 2030.

Two new Corso locations will be announced early this year. Each development is custom-built to reflect the neighborhood culture, but they all have the vision of “creating unexpected happiness” for older adults and their families.

“The need for senior living communities that proactively promote wellbeing and keep residents close to families has never been greater,” Gary said.

“We built flexibility into every aspect of Corso because we want our residents to stay connected with what and who they love. Social connection, especially with loved ones, is as critical to healthy living as medicine.”

