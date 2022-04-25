ajc logo
X

How your own ageist views can harm your health

Combined ShapeCaption
Study - Walking slowly at age 45 could be a sign of accelerated aging

Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Your own negative feelings about aging can impact your health in various ways.

The World Health Organization defines ageism as, “the stereotypes (how we think), prejudice (how we feel) and discrimination (how we act) towards others or oneself based on age.”

Internalizing ageist messages can interrupt your ability to age healthily and affects your physical health and psychological wellbeing.

Mental health

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Gerontology and Geriatric Medicine found that older adults who held negative views about aging often had low levels of psychological wellbeing and felt less optimistic about the future. Such ageist attitudes impact mental health, and older adults were found to report increased levels of stress, depression and anxiety.

Over one-third of adults over the age of 45 report feeling lonely and one-fourth of adults over 65 are considered socially isolated, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Society’s messaging about aging often makes older adults feel devalued and ignored. These messages and insecurities around age contribute to loneliness in older adults.

Attitudes affect longevity

Those who hold negative views about aging have more difficulty in recovering from disability and, on average ,live 7.5 fewer years than those who have positive views about aging, according to the WHO. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE found that older adults who had ageist views had an increased number of illnesses, decreased physical function and had slower walking speeds. Overall, older adults with negative associations around aging had worsened health conditions.

How to change your views

An analysis published in 2020 found that over 56% of participants from all over the world held ageist views.

Discover if you have negative views about aging by taking this quiz by Every Age Counts. While the company uses data from Australia, the quiz can help you identify what your thoughts on aging are. Author and aging expert Becca Levy led the WHO’s Global Campaign to Combat Ageism and suggests older adults start belief journaling.

Over the period of a week, write down every portrayal of aging you observe, whether that’s on television, in conversations or on social media, and tally up both negative and positive portrayals. When looking at the negative items, think if there are different ways to portray that person that aren’t ageist. To combat your own ageist views, increase your awareness of ageist messages and debunk them for yourself.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
Damien Moore was placed in handcuffs and interviewed by police at a gas station on Pharr Road, where he and a friend fled a shooting at a nearby nightclub. Moore said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Clubgoers flee to Buckhead gas station after shooting at nearby lounge51m ago
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
5h ago
Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Inside City Hall: Should Peachtree Street be car-free once a month?
3h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
37m ago
The Latest
A new study links excessive napping to dementia
43m ago
Take a day trip to Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center
62 or older? How does a half-price Georgia Annual ParkPass sound?
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue
4h ago
Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama
5h ago
Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top