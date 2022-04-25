How your own ageist views can harm your health

Attitudes affect longevity

Those who hold negative views about aging have more difficulty in recovering from disability and, on average ,live 7.5 fewer years than those who have positive views about aging, according to the WHO. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE found that older adults who had ageist views had an increased number of illnesses, decreased physical function and had slower walking speeds. Overall, older adults with negative associations around aging had worsened health conditions.

How to change your views

An analysis published in 2020 found that over 56% of participants from all over the world held ageist views.

Discover if you have negative views about aging by taking this quiz by Every Age Counts. While the company uses data from Australia, the quiz can help you identify what your thoughts on aging are. Author and aging expert Becca Levy led the WHO’s Global Campaign to Combat Ageism and suggests older adults start belief journaling.

Over the period of a week, write down every portrayal of aging you observe, whether that’s on television, in conversations or on social media, and tally up both negative and positive portrayals. When looking at the negative items, think if there are different ways to portray that person that aren’t ageist. To combat your own ageist views, increase your awareness of ageist messages and debunk them for yourself.

