Bedroom upgrades should showcase personal style

From beds to floor coverings, planning can make all the difference in redecorating a bedroom with a senior occupant in mind. And there’s something to be said for the inclusion of items from different eras of life.

It’s these nods to ease, comfort, and aesthetics that make a bedroom a safe haven, and Nicole Flint, owner of Canton-based Nicole Flint Interiors, has some suggestions on getting there.

Thoughtful upgrades

It’s important, she asserted, to go low when making sure a room is going to be safe for occupants with differing levels of movement ability.

“Now, the big thing is LVP (luxury vinyl plank) because you can run that in all wet spaces and bedrooms and kitchen and laundry so that you really aren’t having a transition strip from one type of flooring to the next to help with trip hazards and things like that,” she said.

Smaller details, such as replacing knobs with lever-style door handles, make a difference, too, according to Flint, who does a lot of design work for the Lake Arrowhead community. It’s an area near Waleska she said has a high percentage of senior residents.

“When you have arthritis and things like that, that lever-style door handle is amazing when you’re thinking about switching out hardware,” she said. “Being able to turn that doorknob can be a challenge.”

Window shades users can pull from the bottom are also becoming popular as they allow people to avoid manipulating a chain or twisting mechanism, she said.

“I feel like people are really thinking forward with that kind of stuff,” Flint said.

Jan Britt, owner of Jan Britt Interiors in Marietta, encourages older adults to take a closer look at mattresses when they’re redecorating. There are two sizes of box springs, she said, and purchases should factor in a person’s height.

Explore Consider replacing these appliances before they break

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

“You have to tell them in advance that you want to have the shorter one,” Britt said. “Also, if you are not going to be able to flip your mattress, then buy the one-sided mattress that you don’t have to flip anyway, and that makes your bed shorter, too, and it helps you to get into it without the stepstool.”

Flippable mattress with a pillow top on both sides can work well for taller people, she said.

“Even if you never flip it, at least it’s a taller section,” Britt said.

Lighting considerations are also important, both for safety and practicality. Britt encouraged older adults to install LED lighting for brightness with a dimmer switch for a break from full-on illumination.

“You want to be able to have a little bit of extra light when you start to get older,” she said. “They’ll help a lot for vision.”

Plugins, she pointed out, are usually 12 inches from the floor, but they can be installed significantly higher, and placement matters.

“If you’re planning your home, make sure the plugs to the lamps are easy to get to and not behind the bed,” Britt said.

For a sitting area, working with a decorator on chairs and couch dimensions is ideal, she said. Shorter people should be sure they can sit and not fall back.

“You want to sit and relax in your bedroom,” she said. “If you have to put a pillow behind you, your couch, your chair is too big for you. It’s going to hurt your back over time.”

And while you’re at it, leave skirts off couches and chairs when redecorating.

“It’s a fantastic way to trip,” Britt said.

And for those going the demolition route, both Britt and Flint recommend wider doorways to accommodate wheelchairs or walkers — if not for now, then in the future.

Explore 5 local senior home repair services for aging in place

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Customizing the aesthetic

When you’re just looking to change your aesthetic, consider customizing your walls for an inexpensive but impactful upgrade, Flint said.

“A wall treatment is such a great use of money to give you a big ‘Wow’ factor, whether it’s wallpaper or shiplap or batten on the wall — something that’s artistic, it’s visually pleasing,” she said.

Rugs and bedding layers, too, add to visual impact by bringing out colors and adding texture. And when it comes to layering for the overall room, Flint, recommended using those treasured heirlooms and pieces curated over a lifetime.

“You want to tell a story. You don’t want it to feel cold. You want to showcase a life — pieces from travel — being able to really layer the textures,” she said. “(It’s) making your room feel like it’s evolved with (you) — not like a box store package but different materials and finishes to make it feel warm and cozy.”

It’s knowledge about the little things that go a long way, both professionals agreed. And education is on Britt’s mind when she interacts with the public.

“This is the most wonderful thing — to make people feel comfortable,” she said. “When they have information, it makes them feel more secure — I’ve learned that.”