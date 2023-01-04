Here’s how alcohol affects your body as you age

Alcohol usage has rapidly increased for adults 60 and older, according to research published in the National Library of Medicine. Those researchers found that alcohol usage — especially in older women — has jumped more than 107% in the United States between 2001 and 2013. In a 2021 University of Michigan “Poll on Healthy Aging,” more than 27% of older Americans reported having six or more drinks in one week over the past year.

Slower reflexes could impact activities

Alcohol is a depressant drug that affects the central nervous system. In older adults, it can alter vision, reduce hearing, inhibit the ability to balance, impair judgment, and delay reaction time, according to the American Addiction Centers. While younger people experience those symptoms as well, their tolerance for alcohol tends to be greater. An older person’s blood alcohol level may be below the legal drinking limit, but the impacts such as slower reflexes and altered vision could appear after one glass of wine.