Grilled cheese and fairs: 6 things happening around Atlanta this month

East Atlanta Strut

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. $5 wristband for attendees 21 and older. East Atlanta neighborhood. eastatlantastrut.com.

Celebrate all the elements that make East Atlanta unique and a little quirky. The East Atlanta Strut gives you access to art, local vendors, food, drinks, games and performers. You can view the individual style of particular streets or pop in and out of shops — just make sure you grab a map to see all there is to see. If your feet get tired, don’t worry, buses run throughout the day to take you to all the hot spots.

Cooks & Soldiers, which came up with the Iberico Ham and Black Truffle and American White Cheddar Bikini, will be at the 2020 Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival, whose date was moved to Sept. 12. CONTRIBUTED BY HEIDI GELDHAUSER

Fun with the family

Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. $35 admission. Kids, 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Pratt Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta. atlantagrilledcheese.com

What little kid doesn’t love a good grilled cheese? What adult can resist nostalgia? This food festival offers grilled cheeses from over a dozen local restaurants along with live music and game zone access. There’s also a Bloody Mary Garden for those 21 and over. General admission tickets give you either morning or afternoon entry, your first three grilled cheese samples for free, and access to all the fun. You’ll also be able to vote for the Best Grilled Cheese in Atlanta.

Pumpkin Festival

2 p.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 30. $34.95 general attractions pass for ages 12 and up, and $29.95 pass for children ages 3-11. Laser show is $5 more per person. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com.

Pack up the whole family and start playing by day at Stone Mountain’s Pumpkin Festival. Check out special fall entertainment featuring favorite storybook characters and a pie eating contest. Take a ride on the Scenic Railroad or get in a game of mini golf. Stay into the evening and catch the pumpkin laser light show after checking out thousands of glowing lights inside massive carved pumpkins.

The North Georgia State Fair has plenty of rides, food and entertainment to help get fall started with some fun. Credit: North Georgia State Fair

Date night — or day

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

1 p.m. VIP entry, 2 p.m. general admission entry to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. $99 for a one-day general admission ticket, and $150 for a VIP ticket. $89 per ticket group packages available for two or more in general admissions. Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St NE, Atlanta. atlfoodandwinefestival.com.

Celebrate the food and drinks that make our Southern city special. Over 30 chefs bring their favorite dishes for this all-inclusive tasting event. You’ll get to vote on your favorite barbecue and check out a variety of culinary demonstrations. A single ticket gives you unlimited access to food, beer, wine or cocktails, and the ability to enjoy entertainment all day as you move through the tents.

North Georgia State Fair

Thursday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Oct. 2 at various dates and times. $10 admission, $5 for parking. Ride tickets are $1.25 each or you can buy in bulk. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. northgeorgiastatefair.com.

This fair isn’t all thrill rides and kids’ activities. The North Georgia State Fair has concerts, stunt shows, magic and art exhibits. Enjoy funnel cake and all the other foods you’ll only find at a fairground. Take advantage of Senior Day Friday, Sept. 23, where adults 55 and over get in for free. If you can’t make it then, Tuesday, Sept. 27th is $2 Tuesday. Parking, admission, rides, and food are $2 each.

