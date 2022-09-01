Grilled cheese and fairs: 6 things happening around Atlanta this month

September is full of activities in Atlanta. Whether you’re up for a great craft fair or looking for a fresh date night idea, we’ve got you covered. And we didn’t forget about those little ones needing some grandparent fun time as well.
Credit: KELLY J. HUFF/SPECIAL
Art festivals
Buckhead Fine Arts Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Free admission. Buckhead Village. buckheadartsfestival.com.
Head to town for a jam-packed art festival. Check out about 100 artists sharing work in a variety of mediums. You’ll see painters, photographers and sculptors along with jewelers, and glass and metal artists. Live acoustic music, artist demonstrations, and food vendors will be on site.
East Atlanta Strut
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. $5 wristband for attendees 21 and older. East Atlanta neighborhood. eastatlantastrut.com.
Celebrate all the elements that make East Atlanta unique and a little quirky. The East Atlanta Strut gives you access to art, local vendors, food, drinks, games and performers. You can view the individual style of particular streets or pop in and out of shops — just make sure you grab a map to see all there is to see. If your feet get tired, don’t worry, buses run throughout the day to take you to all the hot spots.
Fun with the family
Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival
11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. $35 admission. Kids, 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Pratt Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta. atlantagrilledcheese.com
What little kid doesn’t love a good grilled cheese? What adult can resist nostalgia? This food festival offers grilled cheeses from over a dozen local restaurants along with live music and game zone access. There’s also a Bloody Mary Garden for those 21 and over. General admission tickets give you either morning or afternoon entry, your first three grilled cheese samples for free, and access to all the fun. You’ll also be able to vote for the Best Grilled Cheese in Atlanta.
Pumpkin Festival
2 p.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 30. $34.95 general attractions pass for ages 12 and up, and $29.95 pass for children ages 3-11. Laser show is $5 more per person. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com.
Pack up the whole family and start playing by day at Stone Mountain’s Pumpkin Festival. Check out special fall entertainment featuring favorite storybook characters and a pie eating contest. Take a ride on the Scenic Railroad or get in a game of mini golf. Stay into the evening and catch the pumpkin laser light show after checking out thousands of glowing lights inside massive carved pumpkins.
Credit: North Georgia State Fair
Date night — or day
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
1 p.m. VIP entry, 2 p.m. general admission entry to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. $99 for a one-day general admission ticket, and $150 for a VIP ticket. $89 per ticket group packages available for two or more in general admissions. Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St NE, Atlanta. atlfoodandwinefestival.com.
Celebrate the food and drinks that make our Southern city special. Over 30 chefs bring their favorite dishes for this all-inclusive tasting event. You’ll get to vote on your favorite barbecue and check out a variety of culinary demonstrations. A single ticket gives you unlimited access to food, beer, wine or cocktails, and the ability to enjoy entertainment all day as you move through the tents.
North Georgia State Fair
Thursday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Oct. 2 at various dates and times. $10 admission, $5 for parking. Ride tickets are $1.25 each or you can buy in bulk. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. northgeorgiastatefair.com.
This fair isn’t all thrill rides and kids’ activities. The North Georgia State Fair has concerts, stunt shows, magic and art exhibits. Enjoy funnel cake and all the other foods you’ll only find at a fairground. Take advantage of Senior Day Friday, Sept. 23, where adults 55 and over get in for free. If you can’t make it then, Tuesday, Sept. 27th is $2 Tuesday. Parking, admission, rides, and food are $2 each.
