Georgia women confirmed as two of Vietnam War’s ‘Donut Dollies’

“What I’ve wanted to do all this time was just to say, ‘Thank you,’” Roberts, 75, told the Dollies over Zoom.

Roberts is a retired computer sciences professor. He lives in a Pittsburgh suburb.

“Oh, Jim, thank you, thank you,” Hejl Roussel, 74, said. “Fifty years later to hear you say, ‘Thank you,’ with such emotion — it’s so meaningful. I just feel like, ‘Wow. Wow. We made a difference.’ "

“It’s very humbling to have someone have a place in their heart for 50 years for someone that they don’t really know,” Jankowski, 73, said. “It’s overwhelming. I really and truly am not a speechless person. But I’m speechless.”

The reunion came thanks to a Veterans Day article from the newspaper. Tips flooded in from readers.

This isn’t the first time Vietnam War veterans have expressed appreciation for Donut Dollies, who were the subject of a 2019 documentary.

AARP reported 77-year-old Jeanne Christie, who lives in Plymouth, Massachusetts, received a letter from a veteran years after the war.

“You made us feel less lonely, less abandoned, less cut off from all we hold dear. You made life a little easier for us, took us back home while you were with us and earned our undying gratitude,” it read.

