A woman trends on TikTok after learning her unusual fingernail streak is cancer

After being bombarded with questions from curious social media crowds, Sylvia shared her journey and shed some light on her diagnosis. On her TikTok, she told her followers that the dark streak first appeared in 2021 — first as a small dot which she thought was cool and unique. As time passed, the dot grew and eventually appeared as a line along the length of the nail.

When Sylvia first sought treatment, she was told by doctors that it could be a mole, so she thought nothing of it. But after urged her to get tested, she discovered that “mole” was something far more serious.