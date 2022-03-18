Cognitive decline assessments may predict life expectancy in Alzheimer’s patients

The study, which was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, focused on 21 predictors of life expectancy in Alzheimer’s patients. The patients were over 50 and from many different demographics. Out of all 21 predictors, cognitive decline proved to be the strongest predictor of life expectancy.

“Life expectancy for patients with Alzheimer’s disease typically ranges from three to 12 years but can be longer in some cases.” author C. Munro Cullum, Ph.D., said in a press release.