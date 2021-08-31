Celebrate National Grandparents’ Day with these 3 activities

Plan a family day

In the spirit of togetherness, spend the day visiting local attractions, which offer discounted tickets for older adults.

The World of Coca-Cola is an ideal place for the young and the young at heart. You can enjoy a 3-D theater, explore the local soda’s history and taste beverages from around the world. Tickets are $16 for adults ages 65 and over.

Hours vary. 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. (404) 676-5151. worldofcoca-cola.com.

When the weather permits, spend a day outdoors at a state park. Adults over 62 who present their driver’s license can receive annual ParkPass discounts of 50%. They can also get $20 off membership in Friends of Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites and other discounts. The pass offers access to over 60 parks, including Sweetwater Creek State Park and Red Top Mountain State Park, which are both under an hour from Atlanta.

1-800-864-7275. gastateparks.org.

Explore Georgia state parks bring the outdoors to metro Atlantans

Volunteer together

Giving back can be a great way to bond. There are several local organizations where you can do so. Are you passionate about conservation? Trees Atlanta offers volunteer opportunities, including ones for ages 12 and up during the April-September maintenance season. There are group opportunities for all ages during planting season, beginning in October.

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. 225 Chester Avenue, Atlanta. (404) 522-4097. treesatlanta.org.

Atlanta Mission also offers ways to volunteer from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including sending birthday cards and dropping off lunches.

Always open. 2353 Bolton Rd. NW, Atlanta. (404) 588-4000. atlantamission.org.

Cement your history

One of the best things you can share with grandkids is family history. StoryCorps has a permanent Atlanta fixture where guests can preserve their histories virtually. In-person recording booths will reopen in October.

Remote recordings by appointment, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta. (800) 850-4406. storycorps.org/atlanta.

While gathered at home, you can use products such as Heirloom to create a video book of memories for generations to cherish. Siblings Ashley Bloom Kenny and brother Zack Bloom created the product amid the pandemic when their grandmother couldn’t see visitors. A video book is $49.

sendheirloom.com

