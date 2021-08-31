ajc logo
X

Celebrate National Grandparents’ Day with these 3 activities

Caption
Fully Vaccinated PeopleCan Safely Gather WithNon-Vaccinated People.On Monday, the CDC released guidance on safe activities for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. .A person is considered fully vaccinatedtwo weeks after their final shot, as the body has hadenough time to build up antibodies. .Fully vaccinated people can safely congregate indoorswith other fully vaccinated people without safety measures,such as physical distancing or mask-wearing. .They can also have small gatheringswith other households, even if that groupcontains non-vaccinated people. .This is very welcome guidance …This opens the door for grandparentsto meet with their children andgrandchildren without masks,indoors, for a nice group hug, Dr. Richard Besser, via NBC News.The caveat is that the non-vaccinatedpeople should not be at risk of severeCOVID-19, as there may still bea risk of transmission. .COVID-19 mitigation measures shouldalso still remain status quo in public places. .This includes frequent hand washing,wearing masks and avoiding crowded areas. .We’re still learning how effective thevaccines are against variants of thevirus that causes COVID-19 … We’re stilllearning how well COVID-19 vaccineskeep people from spreading the disease, CDC, via statement

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Every year after Labor Day, another observance occurs.

Grandparents’ Day was established by Marian McQuade, an advocate for older adults, in the 1970s. She campaigned throughout the decade for a day to honor grandparents, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

ExploreDive into these 7 fabulous fall festivals

“It’s not for grandparents like me to get presents,” the late McQuade told the Los Angeles Times in 2003. “It’s to alleviate some loneliness.”

Grandparents’ Day became official in 1979 after President Jimmy Carter signed it into law.

Ever since then, grandparents have been recognized on their special day. Inspired by AARP, here are some ways you can celebrate the day with your family in Atlanta.

Plan a family day

In the spirit of togetherness, spend the day visiting local attractions, which offer discounted tickets for older adults.

The World of Coca-Cola is an ideal place for the young and the young at heart. You can enjoy a 3-D theater, explore the local soda’s history and taste beverages from around the world. Tickets are $16 for adults ages 65 and over.

Hours vary. 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. (404) 676-5151. worldofcoca-cola.com.

When the weather permits, spend a day outdoors at a state park. Adults over 62 who present their driver’s license can receive annual ParkPass discounts of 50%. They can also get $20 off membership in Friends of Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites and other discounts. The pass offers access to over 60 parks, including Sweetwater Creek State Park and Red Top Mountain State Park, which are both under an hour from Atlanta.

1-800-864-7275. gastateparks.org.

ExploreGeorgia state parks bring the outdoors to metro Atlantans

Volunteer together

Giving back can be a great way to bond. There are several local organizations where you can do so. Are you passionate about conservation? Trees Atlanta offers volunteer opportunities, including ones for ages 12 and up during the April-September maintenance season. There are group opportunities for all ages during planting season, beginning in October.

9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. 225 Chester Avenue, Atlanta. (404) 522-4097. treesatlanta.org.

Atlanta Mission also offers ways to volunteer from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including sending birthday cards and dropping off lunches.

Always open. 2353 Bolton Rd. NW, Atlanta. (404) 588-4000. atlantamission.org.

Cement your history

One of the best things you can share with grandkids is family history. StoryCorps has a permanent Atlanta fixture where guests can preserve their histories virtually. In-person recording booths will reopen in October.

Remote recordings by appointment, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta. (800) 850-4406. storycorps.org/atlanta.

While gathered at home, you can use products such as Heirloom to create a video book of memories for generations to cherish. Siblings Ashley Bloom Kenny and brother Zack Bloom created the product amid the pandemic when their grandmother couldn’t see visitors. A video book is $49.

sendheirloom.com

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

In Other News
1
Aging in Atlanta: Aug. 29, 2021, special edition
2
It’s never too late to learn to ride horseback
3
For older adults, home care has become harder to find
4
Seeking early signals of dementia in driving and credit scores
5
Dressing for Dragon Con
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top