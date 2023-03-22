Evidence shows yoga may protect against frailty

Earlier this month, the Annals of Internal Medicine published its findings from 33 randomized, controlled studies of 2,384 participants over the age of 65. The researchers determined that yoga, a multicomponent mind-body practice, improves several aspects of physical and psychological health and could decrease frailty in older adults.

The over 3,000-year-old tradition has been regarded in modern culture as a holistic approach. In the medical world, its benefits have become more prominent, with the National Institutes of Health classifying yoga as a form of complementary and alternative medicine, according to the National Library of Medicine. The results of these latest studies are a promising sign of how the practice could enhance the physical and cognitive health of aging adults, Julia Loewenthal, MD, Aging/Geriatrics, Internal Medicine for Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told The Harvard Gazette. Loewenthal was one of the authors who reviewed the 33 studies on yoga and aging.