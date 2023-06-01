X

Boxing provides a full body workout and a memory boost

Active Aging
By Elizabeth Crumbly, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Boxing workouts amount to so much more than just hitting a bag. They’re good for the core, and the punching sequences require mental engagement that sticks with participants long after class is over.

“To me, the boxing combinations — that’s what makes the class unique — in a way, it’s kind of like a game because as you get better, you get faster and start landing all your shots,” boxing fitness participant Lainie Dahlberg told the AJC recently. “It’s a brain workout, to me, where other things don’t have that … They’re like small victories when you land them all and get faster … I do feel like, sometimes, when I come out of that class, ‘OK, now I can go do my banking make my phone calls, do what I need to do, and then, obviously, hitting a punching bag is always a good destresser.”

ExploreRunning is a social outlet and stress reliever for older adults

David Mahaffey, fitness manager at Buckhead retirement community Peachtree Hills Place, supported that feeling.

“It helps you continue to stay focused,” he said of the head-and body-shot sequences.

Mahaffey oversees boxing classes two days a week for PHP residents in conjunction with The Center For Movement Challenges, a nonprofit. The program includes an iteration for those with Parkinson’s disease.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

A full-body workout

Boxing, Mahaffey said, provides the full-body experience some other forms of fitness can’t, and it’s also good for people who can’t participate in some other activities.

“Because of the moments, you’re going to work from your core from your back to your stomach and also just for cardiovascular reasons,” he said. “Maybe they might not be able to get on the treadmill or bike, but doing the boxing is just very great cardio intake as well.”

Workouts for PHP participants typically include work with one of eight bags, Mahaffey said, and they sometimes practice punching sequences with instructors wearing pads.

Dahlberg, 57, said she finds boxing fitness classes, which often include specific cardio components and strength training alongside the boxing combinations, more engaging and fun than other forms of exercise.

“Especially, for aging, It’s such a core workout,” she said. “And that’s really the most important thing as we age because it affects our balance and everything. It’s a lot more fun to hit a punching bag to work your core.”

ExploreAtlanta’s natatoriums harbor seniors dedicated to aerobic fitness

She stopped working out during COVID-19 but returned to boxing recently and found it was still a fit.

“I went from working out six days a week to zero days a week for three years, so I knew I had to start slowly, and it had to be something fun,” she said.

Her journey began several years ago in an advanced class.

“Everyone was really nice because I was just, like, a fish out of water,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was doing.”

She participated for six months, and then, someone mentioned an all-women’s class, which she joined. She met instructor Maria Meritt there and followed her eventually to the senior boxing class at AFighter4Life boxing gym in southeast Atlanta. Joining that age demographic for workouts, Dahlberg said, was an adjustment initially, but it turned out to be the right decision.

“It was a bitter pill when I was like, ‘Oh, senior boxing. Well, I’m over 55. I qualify.’ But it was really where I need to be,” she said.

Marked improvements

The PHP boxing program, which has been in place since December of last year, also includes a walking warmup — a couple of laps around the facility’s croquet lawn — along with squats and handbag work. Mahaffey is seeing the long-term benefits for participants who range in age from 60 to 75.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

“I have one member — before he actually started the boxing — his cognitive issues where he wouldn’t have talked at all, but now, since he’s participating in the boxing for Parkinson’s since December, he now talks,” Mahaffey said. “He actually puts words with sentences … Before he started, he couldn’t really say my name. Since he’s been in this program, he’s like, ‘Hey, David. How are you doing? It’s great to see you.’”

Another member’s reflexes and movement have improved so much that they’re able to attend other classes.

“They’re able to move around, play croquet, yoga now, strength and balance class — it’s been wonderful,” Mahaffey said.

Try boxing:

What: Punching Parkinson’s with Peachtree Hills Place and the American Parkinson Disease Association — a free boxing class, smoothie bar, and information session for those who have Parkinson’s Disease or other movement challenges

When: Tuesday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place, 229 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE, Atlanta.

How: Register by emailing theterraces@peachtreehillsplace.com or calling (678) 619-5600.

_____

What: AFighter4Life senior boxing class

More info: afighter4life.com

About the Author

Elizabeth Crumbly
Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County / YouTube

Republicans try to put rampant voter challenger on Fulton election board39m ago

Credit: Rob Felt

Georgia Board of Regents hires president for University of North Georgia
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Defense attorney’s laptop seized in court
3h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives
5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives
5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Protesters gather where public safety training center critics jailed
4h ago
The Latest

Columbus offers a wealth of entertainment just an hour and a half away
1h ago
Keeping busy in June: 6 activities to kick off summer
1h ago
Over 50 and 50 pounds lighter: Atlanta area adults share their secrets
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Archives: The rocky, wacky origin story of CNN 43 years ago in book form
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top