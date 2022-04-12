Aphasia and dementia: how to know the difference

Aphasia, however, often develops after a stroke, head trauma or a tumor, all of which can cause the brain to loose blood which causes brain cell damage in the area of the brain that controls speech function, according to Mayo Clinic. A speech pathologist diagnoses aphasia through comprehensive language assessments, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. A doctor may be able to diagnose aphasia through brain scans such as MRIs or CT scans.

Treatments

Doctors recommend patients undergo speech therapy to treat their aphasia, but sometimes aphasia can improve without treatment. Speech therapy helps restore speech and increases communication skills. It can also help patients find alternative communication tactics, and serves as a resource to learn more about aphasia and how it affects a patient, according to Great Britain’s National Health Services.

There are no known cures for dementia. However, medication and other treatments may reduce or slow the symptoms of dementia, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Certain dementias that develop from treatable causes may be reversed. These causes include side effects from medication, removable tumors, metabolic disorders, low blood sugar and depression. Dementias caused by Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, dementia associated with Parkinson’s and similar diseases, AIDS dementia complex, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease cannot be reversed. But there are medications available that help treat symptoms. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are medications that can slow the progression of the disease, or that can individually treat specific symptoms such as memory loss.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.