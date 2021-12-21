AI accurately predicts who will develop dementia within 2 years

When it comes to dementia, misdiagnosis is a major issue: Researchers discovered that approximately 8 percent of dementia diagnoses in their large data sample were made in error and then reversed. Machine learning was able to accurately identify over 80 percent of those inaccurate diagnoses.

The team now plans to conduct follow-up studies to assess whether the machine learning method can be used in clinics to improve dementia diagnosis, treatment and care.

“Artificial intelligence has huge potential for improving early detection of the diseases that cause dementia and could revolutionize the diagnosis process for people concerned about themselves or a loved one showing symptoms.” Dr. Rosa Sancho, the head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said.

“This technique is a significant improvement over existing alternative approaches and could give doctors a basis for recommending lifestyle changes and identifying people who might benefit from support or in-depth assessments,” Sancho added.

