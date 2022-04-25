A new study links excessive napping to dementia

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association conducted a14-year study with more than 1,400 subjects between the ages of 74 and 88. In a recent follow-up, they discovered that elderly adults who napped more than an hour once a day or more were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s as opposed to those who didn’t.

Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that destroys memory and other mental functions. Oftentimes, Alzheimer’s impacts sleep patterns — causing those affected to stay awake during the night. This lack of sleep leads to overcompensating by napping frequently, which can further disrupt sleep patterns and harm brain function, according to the National Institute of Health.