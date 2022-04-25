ajc logo
X

A new study links excessive napping to dementia

Combined ShapeCaption
A New Study Links Over Napping and Dementia.We all love to squeeze in a good nap every here and there. .However, a new study suggests that over napping is a sign of dementia.During a 14 year study for adults ages 74-88 - those that napped excessively showed signs of early dementia. .The study links the brain and sleep patters to increased memory loss and more.Experts don't want you to stop napping, instead they want you to monitor and modify your naps. .Instead of an hour, nap for 15 to 20 minutes a day. .Power naps are known to help boost mood, restore alertness, decrease stress and more.

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

We all love a good nap — when we can find the time to squeeze one in. But according to a new study, excessive napping can be a warning sign of dementia for older adults.

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association conducted a14-year study with more than 1,400 subjects between the ages of 74 and 88. In a recent follow-up, they discovered that elderly adults who napped more than an hour once a day or more were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s as opposed to those who didn’t.

ExploreAdding 30 minutes of this exercise can help you live longer

Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that destroys memory and other mental functions. Oftentimes, Alzheimer’s impacts sleep patterns — causing those affected to stay awake during the night. This lack of sleep leads to overcompensating by napping frequently, which can further disrupt sleep patterns and harm brain function, according to the National Institute of Health.

Participants in the study wore a tracker for two weeks each year, during the 14-year study. The trackers monitored their movements from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Since some downtime could be explained by watching television or reading a book, the technology used to determine the difference between the two was important.

“We have developed a unique algorithm to define naps and to differentiate naps from no activity. We didn’t define a specific length for ‘extended nap’ but we were more focused on the accumulated nap minutes per day and the change in the length of naps over the years.” Dr. Yue Leng, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, told CNN.

ExploreHow nostalgia can ease chronic pain

Experts don’t want you to stop napping altogether; instead, they want you to monitor and modify your napping patterns. Try limiting daytime naps to 15 to 20 minutes, and avoid napping after 3 p.m. to help prevent sleepless nights.

And remember that some napping can be beneficial. Studies have shown that we tend to get tired roughly eight hours after we wake up. Taking a nap for 20 minutes or less has tremendous benefits like restoring alertness, decreasing stress and increased motor performance, according to WebMd.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Damien Moore was placed in handcuffs and interviewed by police at a gas station on Pharr Road, where he and a friend fled a shooting at a nearby nightclub. Moore said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Clubgoers flee to Buckhead gas station after shooting at nearby lounge49m ago
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
5h ago
Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Inside City Hall: Should Peachtree Street be car-free once a month?
3h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
36m ago
The Latest
How your own ageist views can harm your health
1h ago
Take a day trip to Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center
62 or older? How does a half-price Georgia Annual ParkPass sound?
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue
4h ago
Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama
5h ago
Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top