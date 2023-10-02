Creating a community of support and well-being

Communities focused on seniors are found all over, but there’s a particularly dense stretch in Woodstock along Highway 92.

Communities for those 55 and older often offer opportunities for residents to come together and pursue common interests. These can provide a safe place to connect with others who have similar experiences.

“As a person ages, they’re trying ferociously to live independently, if you can marry that with the right resources, you can maintain that independence in a heathy way,” Kelly Morgan, a licensed clinical social worker and co-owner of Revere Counseling and Care Management, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As we age, one of the most significant things we experience, according to Morgan, is loneliness. This can lead to anxiety and depression caused by a sense of isolation.

“Self-esteem and a sense of self-worth can go down, and entering a room with people can be difficult, but the more they can get pulled in and welcomed, the better,” Morgan said.

Having a safe space to connect can do wonders for a hesitant person, helping them see they aren’t “the only one,” regardless of what they’re going through.

Residents of Heron Pond, a senior community in Woodstock, experience this firsthand. The communal bonds they share are a key reason why residents say they love living here.

Valinda Voight moved into Heron Pond as her husband’s long-term illness was getting worse.

“We moved in and everyone was so nice to us, very warm and friendly. You immediately knew you weren’t the only one who had issues,” Voight told the AJC.

Although her husband died six years ago, she’s remained a part of the community. Voight said she appreciates that neighbors keep an eye out, and when they notice something is “going down,” mobilize right away, even if it’s just to pray.

Don Crain, a Roswell resident for more than 35 years, and his wife were looking to downsize when they found Heron Pond. Driving through, they met a few residents and had a “good feeling” about the community. Crain appreciates that he’s gained so many new friends living here.

“As a community, we always try to be of assistance to anyone that needs help,” he told the AJC.

The mixture of people living in Heron Pond also attracted Adair Sisk, who moved with her husband from a family farm.

“None of us had any idea what this community would turn out to be, but the people just gel,” Sisk told the AJC.

One way the residents stay active and connected is through a long list of activities and social groups. There’s almost always something, whether it’s a physical activity or group outing.

Voight does Zumba twice a week and attends a social hour on Friday nights. She also walks around the pond, where it’s common to run into others, and joins groups of neighbors for nights out.

Crain, a former HOA president, spends time working with various committees supporting the “Heron Pond lifestyle.” He also helps out with the Men’s Club, which gathers about once a quarter to eat at a local restaurant.

Sisk takes on leadership roles within the social network of Heron Pond. She currently runs the SupporPorch Group, which provides support to those in the community going through difficult times. They meet on the back porch of the clubhouse. Sisk also co-founded the Heron Pond book club, which now has more than 20 members. She also joins the exercise group twice a week in the afternoons and walks every morning.

Other activities found at Heron Pond include everything from a men’s biking club to a wine-tasting group, a progressive dinner group to bridge club.

Various committees offer residents support. Buddy Cards provides neighbors with emergency resources, while Caring Thoughts keeps the whole neighborhood in the loop when a resident wants to share any significant health-related news.

Then, there are the holidays. You’ll often find the clubhouse fully decorated, with music pumping and a lot of food and drinks. The Fourth of July, Labor Day and Memorial Day are just a few holidays that get this special treatment.

“The social committee is really good at planning things for all of us to do,” Sisk said.

Even with all the activities, Voight believes that what keeps residents active and engaged with each other is the “caring factor.”

“It’s the way people care and are concerned for each other, making the community such a strong and good place, supporting each other and loving each other,” she said.

Not having a community like Heron Pond to call home doesn’t mean you can’t access the benefits of being a social and active senior.

“Imagine how your contribution can help others, how getting out daily and moving around improves things,” Morgan said.

Finding others who share your interests enables you to reap the benefits of living in a community like Heron Pond no matter your address.