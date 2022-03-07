3 tips for spotting — and avoiding sharing — online misinformation

Images may be altered to portray something that isn’t real. Using a reverse image search engine can help find the original photos that aren’t unaltered. Do so by copying the image and pasting it into the search bar. If you suspect an article from a social media site is misinformation, according to the World Health Organization you can report it and get it taken down.

Familiarize yourself with misinformation tactics

A game called Bad News, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge helps increase digital literacy.

The game walks you through a set of prompts and shows how misinformation begins. In the game, you are playing the perspective of someone who shares misinformation. Through each prompt, you see how misinformation can be spread, and see how to identify and avoid actual misinformation on social networking sites.

Becoming media-wise

The Poynter Institute offers free courses in media literacy and combating misinformation with a project called MediaWise. The project aims to make digital news more accessible. There are courses specifically designed for older adults and teach people how to fact-check and verify the information that they are seeing before they spread it.

